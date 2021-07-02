Ben Skowronek can’t wait for training camp after OTAs ‘went really well’

Cameron DaSilva
·2 min read
The calendar has flipped to July, which means the Los Angeles Rams will reconvene for training camp this month. Currently, players are on summer break, though just about all of them have been working out on their own to stay in shape before camp starts later this month.

Rams rookie Ben Skowronek is back home in Indiana for a little while until he returns to L.A., and on Thursday night, he threw out the first pitch at the Fort Wayne TinCaps game – the High-A affiliate of the Padres.

After throwing a strike, he talked to Glenn Marini of WANE-TV about his time at OTAs and his excitement for training camp.

“OTAs went really well,” he said. “I’m back home for a couple weeks but the six weeks I spent out there in L.A. was awesome, just getting to know everybody on the team and getting adjusted to the team. It’s been nothing but great. Obviously challenging learning an NFL playbook and adjusting to the NFL game, but it’s been a lot of fun. I’m really looking forward to training camp and just continue progressing and continue learning the system and building that chemistry within the offense. I just can’t wait to get out there in a couple weeks and keep getting better every day.”

Skowronek, a seventh-round pick by the Rams, will be battling for a roster spot this season. He has a lot of competition at wide receiver, which is one of L.A.’s strongest position groups.

But the former Notre Dame receiver is an excellent blocker, a big-bodied receiver and has the work ethic to make it in the NFL.

Rams rookies will report for training camp on July 25, with everyone else arriving on July 27.

