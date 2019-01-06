Ben Simmons' willingness to shoot jumpers could change everything for Sixers originally appeared on nbcsportsphiladelphia.com

Ben Simmons notched his 18th career triple-double Saturday night in the Sixers' win over the Mavericks, but that's not the big story.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Simmons willingly took four jump shots and made two of them. For most perimeter players, this isn't much of a development. For Simmons, it's huge.

But to his credit, this isn't a one-game phenomena. Ever since the Sixers' Christmas day loss in Boston, Simmons has been taking jumpers regularly. Save for the team's win in Phoenix, Simmons has taken multiple jump shots in every game since.

While Brett Brown hasn't been forceful, Simmons know how his coach feels about him shooting more.

His jump shot is going to come on his own terms," Brown said. "Never have I pivoted away from saying, ‘Hey, I'd like to see a jump shot.' I want to start growing him to corner threes … "It's coming. It's coming and it needs to come. Tonight, he was [2 for 4] from longer shots outside the paint. So it's coming, but it's coming on his terms. He's aware that we're not going to do what we want to do unless he [takes jump shots]. To me, it's not anything else but a mentality.

It doesn't seem like a coincidence that the loss to the Celtics seems to have served as a catalyst to Simmons' newfound willingness to shoot. In their playoff loss to Boston last season, Simmons struggled mightily, largely due to the way Brad Stevens clogged the paint and basically dared Simmons to shoot.

Story continues

The addition of Jimmy Butler should help the Sixers challenge the Celtics and the rest of the East's elite. With that said, the Sixers' three stars are an imperfect fit. Simmons expanding his range could unlock the full potential of the trio. It also makes the Sixers scary on the offensive end with the number of ways they can beat you.



No one can question Simmons' court vision or athleticism, but adding a jumper to that arsenal makes him as dangerous as any player in the league.





I just want to get better," Simmons said when asked why he's been shooting more. "I'm not really worried about the immediate outcome. I think it's just the start of something special in my game that I'm adding. I think it's one of those parts of my game that'll really separate me.

The reality is that Simmons still has a long way to go. One of the jumpers he took Saturday night was rough, missing the rim completely and hitting off the backboard. It's one thing to take them and another to make them.

But Simmons merely attempting them should help. Even if the idea that Simmons might shoot is in the defender's head, it could open more options. Simmons could then incorporate a believable pump fake.

It may also dissuade Simmons' man from doubling Joel Embiid so easily.

"He hasn't been making it, but he's been taking it. That's what matters," Embiid said. "I shoot 30 percent from three, but guys still jump when I shot fake - I don't know why, especially because I say that I hate shooting threes. But just because you take them, people are compelled to guard that. He's got to keep on taking them. Eventually, it's going to go in."

Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.

More on the Sixers