Ben Simmons willing to play in Sacramento?

David Aldridge: I’ve written this on Simmons to Sac before, and the rationale still holds. Simmons is an elite defensive player. He’s an elite passer. He has four years left on his deal. (He would have no problem going to Sacramento, I’m told, so strong is his desire to get out of Philadelphia.) The Kings were historically bad defensively last season. Simmons wouldn’t be a savior, but with him and Fox and whichever one of Haliburton or Mitchell the Kings kept in this scenario, Sac would suddenly become a problem defensively, wildly switchable and able to get from defense to offense in a heartbeat. They wouldn’t shoot as good without Hield, but they had Hield last year and went 31-41. What are we talking about? Given his offensive limitations, Simmons won’t be a savior wherever he goes, including Sacramento. (Of course, he wouldn’t be on the block if he didn’t have those limitations.) But he’s the kind of talent the Kings would never have a chance of getting in free agency. It would be a chancy deal for a new front office to make, but it would be worth the risk, to me.

Source: Sam Amick, David Aldridge, John Hollinger, The Athletic NBA Insiders @ The Athletic

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

There are reportedly five teams that have “consistently registered interest” in Ben Simmons, per @Marc Stein.

Those teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Portland Trail Blazers. basketballnews.com/stories/wolves… – 10:29 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

ICYMI, a broader look at the NBA’s star player sagas – Ben Simmons, Kyrie Irving, Damian Lillard and Bradley Beal – and how they may or may not intersect, with @David Aldridge and @John Hollinger, at @TheAthletic

theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 2:53 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Recent reports suggest the Ben Simmons and Philadelphia 76ers standoff isn’t ending any time soon.

@Sam Mitchell tells @EvCoRadio the Sixers need to figure out if they’re capable of winning if the situation remains status quo. pic.twitter.com/PmrhY2pX8i – 12:45 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The Warriors are tentatively scheduled to make a preseason trip to Japan next season, sources say.

My latest This Week In Basketball column covers international exhibition games, Ben Simmons scuttle, Top 75 list talk, Knicks mystery and lots more HERE: marcstein.substack.com/p/this-time-ne… – 8:57 PM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

PMers: Kyrie Irving isn’t playing; Ben Simmons still isn’t reporting. What’s possible right now for each? And, are Lillard and Beal locked in to their teams for good? Our @Sam Amick, @John Hollinger & I discuss, in @The Athletic: bit.ly/3iMqGDD – 5:00 PM

Sam Smith @SamSmithHoops

Some Kirk Hinrich, Marko Simonovic and Ben Simmons. So Just Ask Sam.

on.nba.com/3Fvls91 – 4:46 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons and I bat around the big questions for the coming NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, Ben Simmons, the life and death of rivalries, playoff locks and play-in worries, more:

Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO

Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 1:52 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

In trade talks with the Portland Trail Blazers, the Philadelphia 76ers reportedly wanted three first-round picks and three pick swaps in exchange for Ben Simmons. 😳 basketballnews.com/stories/blazer… – 1:20 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

No, a Ben Simmons/Kyrie Irving trade is not realistic nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/08/no-… – 1:15 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

The return of international exhibition games, my Ben Simmons holdout tracker, an unexpected wave of Dolph Schayes love and some Knicks mystery … all featured in my latest This Week In Basketball column.

The latest dose of Weekend dime-dropping out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/this-time-ne… – 12:18 PM

The Jump @_Talkin_NBA

Ben Simmons’ house in Philly is empty, per Shams Charania.

The question is: When will he be traded?

#NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Vd8vFytumd – 10:54 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

the sixers lowering their asking price for ben simmons pic.twitter.com/Ed6dBzlSTs – 10:26 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

getting “new” updates on the ben simmons situation pic.twitter.com/M9G8T8qxtW – 10:00 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Why isn’t Ben Simmons a Pacer yet? – 9:05 AM

David Aldridge @davidaldridgedc

The start of the season is imminent – and Ben Simmons is still holding out, while Kyrie Irving isn’t playing. What happens there, and will Lillard & Beal stay put? Our ⁦@Sam Amick⁩, ⁦@John Hollinger⁩ & I discuss, in ⁦@The Athletic⁩: theathletic.com/2876529/2021/1… – 9:00 AM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons stops by to preview the NBA season: Kyrie/Nets, new potential rivalries (are rivalries dead?), Ben Simmons trades, power teams in danger of falling into the play-in, much more:

Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV

Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO – 8:10 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Small “Fuck Ben Simmons” chant in the crowd just now. Didn’t get much traction – 8:00 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Just heard my 1st Ben Simmons jeer on the night. A fan just yelled “Ben sucks” to voice his displeasure with the situation. #Sixers – 7:54 PM

Andrew Bogut @RogueBoguesPod

Basketball Pod Ep 36 – @andrewbogut and @HoopConsultants discuss the Ben Simmons situation.

Listen to it here 👇

linktr.ee/roguebogues

#LetsGetRogue #RogueBogues #NBA #Trade #BenSimmons pic.twitter.com/KjqdP96c8d – 6:35 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Excited to be talking NBA again every week with Corey Robinson. This week we had to talk COVID implications and Ben Simmons drama, but also got into is so much more

How will new faces fit in new places?; Kyrie could upend Brooklyn Nets |… youtu.be/XHO6kcd7rT4 via @YouTube – 1:54 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Bill Simmons + I preview the NBA season: Would Nets still be favored w/o Kyrie? Which powers are at play-in risk? New potential rivalries, stars under pressure, Ben Simmons/sneaky trade targets:

Apple: apple.co/3uMWsoO

Spotify: spoti.fi/3lhApmV – 9:27 AM

Indiana has been a legitimate suitor for Simmons, league sources say, and really should have been cited more frequently by yours truly along with the other teams (Minnesota, Toronto, San Antonio and Cleveland) that have consistently registered interest in the unhappy Sixer. Indications persist, though, that Philadelphia has been unmoved by the Pacers’ ability to offer Malcolm Brogdon and Caris LeVert as the headliners of a trade package. No matter how unrealistic it sounds, Portland’s Damian Lillard remains the type of starry target Morey seeks. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021

When you hear that Morey is resistant to deals built around the likes of Brogdon and Portland’s CJ McCollum, as well as a report from The Athletic’s Shams Charania that Philadelphia would want three first-round draft picks and the right to swap three more future first-rounders in a McCollum-centric deal, it’s clear that he feels no rush to make a move. If there are any stressors making the Sixers uncomfortable, while Simmons stays away and faces frequent salary deductions, they are difficult to detect. -via marcstein.substack.com / October 8, 2021

Shams Charania: Sources tell me that Bеn Simmons has emptied his home in Philadelphia and has had his belongings all packed and moved out, and the place will soon go up for sale. -via Twitter @ShamsCharania / October 8, 2021