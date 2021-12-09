Ben Simmons would welcome chance to play for Gregg Popovich, Spurs

The Spurs also know that Popovich’s presence still resonates with many players more than anything else San Antonio has to offer as a destination. Example: I’ve heard that Ben Simmons would welcome the opportunity to play for Popovich if the Spurs found a way to acquire him.

Outside of Grant Riller (shoulder), the Sixers have a clean injury report, which is a pretty rare occurrence. Only entries other than Riller are the guys in the G League (Aaron Henry, Paul Reed, Jaden Springer) and Ben Simmons (you know). – 1:10 PM

Correct me if I’m wrong, but nobody reported that Dame wants a trade yesterday, right? There was definitely speculation, but the reporting was on him wanting an extension and Ben Simmons.

So… today’s kind of a strange day to come out so firmly and say “I don’t want a trade.” – 4:21 PM

Damian Lillard camp denies Ben Simmons and contract extension rumors

sportando.basketball/en/damian-lill… – 12:01 PM

76ers not interested in a Ben Simmons for CJ McCollum swap with Trail Blazers, keeping options open

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 8:30 PM

🏀 Joel Embiid’s return

🏀 The Bucks are the best team in the league right now

🏀 Is Ben Simmons the answer for Portland?

#TheMismatch with @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor: open.spotify.com/episode/7qrx7H… – 5:09 PM

Looks like Ben Simmons “likes” of playing with Damian Lillard #Sixers pic.twitter.com/k7A16MUUUL – 1:08 PM

If the 76ers let this season ride out without trading Ben Simmons for someone who can help Joel Embiid win right now, it should be considered organizational malpractice. PHI has to do all that it can to avoid letting some stalemate result in them squandering these dominant years. – 9:59 PM

A hypothetical trade for a hypothetical world:

Ben Simmons

for

Terry Rozier, P.J. Washington and Mason Plumlee

The Hornets get to build off a super-exciting trio of Simmons, Ball and Bridges. The 76ers immediately plug their three biggest needs and can seriously contend. – 8:44 PM

A trade package built around CJ McCollum for Ben Simmons makes perfect sense for the Trail Blazers: pic.twitter.com/3oAUycSy7M – 5:01 PM

San Antonio’s efforts to crash the trade hunt for Simmons have been well-chronicled, but Philadelphia remains intent on holding out for Portland’s Damian Lillard or another proven All-Star in a Simmons swap. While the Spurs clearly don’t have one, it’s nonetheless tantalizing to picture Simmons landing in the Alamo City so Popovich and Chip Engelland, San Antonio’s renowned shooting coach, can lead the cause to rehabilitate the wayward Simmons’ game. -via marcstein.substack.com / December 9, 2021

According to Shams Charania, Lillard is interested in playing with Simmons and a package including McCollum, a first-round pick, and a young player such as Nassir Little or Anfernee Simons has been discussed. Such a deal would be close to a wash salary-wise, which is important considering both teams are a little over the luxury tax. While completely blowing it up now is at least worth a discussion, it’s probably more pragmatic to acquire an All-Star like Simmons first, especially at that price, and try to compete. -via HoopsHype / December 7, 2021

Simmons was one of several defensively minded wing players who Lillard has expressed interest in playing with since the 2020 offseason, along with Jaylen Brown and Aaron Gordon, sources said. -via Bleacher Report / December 7, 2021