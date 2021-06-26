Ben Simmons-Warriors hypothetical trade not popular among fans

Warriors fans don't seem sold on trading for Simmons originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Some smoke has begun to build regarding the Warriors potentially looking into a trade for Ben Simmons, but the fan base doesn't seem to be sold on the idea of bringing the All-Star to the Bay Area.

Do you want the Dubs to trade for Ben Simmons? — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) June 25, 2021

The rumors intensified Friday, as ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said the Warriors would "push" for a Simmons trade, and that "calls already have been made."

"I believe the Golden State Warriors are going to make a push for Ben Simmons. So stay tuned. It's possible Ben Simmons could end up in Golden State with Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green.

"I'm not saying it's gonna happen. But calls already have been made, things are percolating and it wouldn't surprise me at all if something like that ended up going down."

Simmons has become the hottest potential trade target this offseason following a rough end to the playoffs, in which his top-seeded Philadelphia 76ers were defeated by the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Over the seven-game series, Simmons averaged 9.9 points, 6.3 rebounds and 8.6 assists over 34.5 minutes per game. But Simmons' well-documented struggles with shooting outside the paint only were exacerbated as he didn't attempt a 3-point shot and went just 15-45 from the free-throw line (33.3 percent).

An elite defender and gifted passer at 6-foot-9, there is a reason he was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft.

Philadelphia reportedly would seek a haul in exchange for a potential trade involving Simmons, with at least one first-round draft pick expected, if not multiple.

One potential package, as examined by NBC Sports Bay Area's Josh Schrock on Friday, could be Andrew Wiggins along with the Nos. 7 and 14 overall picks in this year's draft. Instead of two high-potential rookies, the Warriors would be adding a three-time All-Star and two-time All-Defensive team player who is a few weeks shy of his 25th birthday.

There is reason to believe his struggles shooting the ball couldn't improve given his age, but Simmons has been in the NBA for five full seasons now (he's played in four, after missing his rookie season due to injury), and his numbers really haven't improved from the 3-point line or at the charity stripe.

For comparison, Simmons shot 61.3 percent at the free-throw line in 2020-21. That would be the worst mark of any Warrior with at least 10 attempts from the line, as rookie James Wiseman had the lowest percentage on the team at 62.8.

This will be a storyline throughout the offseason until Simmons gets traded elsewhere or the Warriors make a different blockbuster trade for a star.

Either way, Dub Nation has spoken, and would prefer the Warriors to either keep the picks or trade for someone else this summer.

