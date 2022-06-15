Ben Simmons walks red carpet with Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai

As the Nets prepare for the upcoming season after suffering an embarrassing first-round sweep at the hands of the Celtics, Simmons was spotted walking the red carpet with Nets co-owner Clara Wu Tsai for the premiere of the WNBA film Unfinished Business. Amid rumors of the Nets front office being livid at Simmons, Mrs. Wu Tsai, GM Sean Marks, and head coach Steve Nash posed with Simmons at a recent red carpet appearance. By the looks of it, Simmons and the Nets management wanted to demonstrate a sign of unity.

Source: Arjun Julka @ The Sports Rush

More on this storyline

Michael Gallagher: Jayson Tatum’s FG% off drives for each playoff series: Nets: 29.2% (15.3 drives per game) Bucks: 48.8 (15.0) Heat: 42.3% (11.4) Warriors: 33.3% (15.8) Regular season: 48.8% (11.4) -via Twitter @MikeSGallagher / June 14, 2022

Nets Daily: Jeff Peterson, Nets assistant GM, on “Voice of the Nets” podcast with Chris Carrino, says he played AAU ball with KD. “I’ve never seen anyone who loves basketball more than Kevin.” Peterson says his expertise is college scouting. -via Twitter @NetsDaily / June 14, 2022

Teams seeking a starting center may include the Toronto Raptors, Pistons, Trail Blazers and Hornets. Some sources believe the San Antonio Spurs (Jakob Poeltl), Chicago Bulls (Nikola Vucevic), Hawks (Clint Capela, John Collins), Pacers (Turner) or even Kings (Richaun Holmes, Harrison Barnes) could look to swap out existing players for one of the top available centers via trade. -via Bleacher Report / June 13, 2022