Ben Simmons visited Sixers arena, left before game started

However, the team sent Simmons a schedule for Thursday, which included its game against the Raptors, according to the report. The player believed it was an effort to withhold his $360,000 game check. Sources said he left the building hours before the game started. The Sixers have said they’ve been supportive of Simmons and worked to provide any possible resource.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons makes appearance at Sixers’ latest film session at Wells Fargo Center, as agent says team tactics are worsening his mental illness inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:49 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: Tobias Harris couldn’t wait to return to the #Sixers after missing 6 games due to positive COVID-19 test, plus a Ben Simmons update: https://t.co/GCwR86gsDR #NBA pic.twitter.com/UPC0Dne8Qn – 11:45 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

76ers are worsening Ben Simmons’ mental health issues, says agent Rich Paul: ‘This is no longer about a trade’

cbssports.com/nba/news/76ers… – 9:26 PM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

Oh look, the Sixers and Ben Simmons are BOTH still in the wrong! – 8:29 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I’m really uncomfortable with every element of the Ben Simmons situation and I’m really scared of the impact this is going to have on how the league treats mental health issues moving forward. That’s all I really have to say on the matter. – 8:09 PM

Sean Highkin @highkin

The next update I want to hear about Ben Simmons is when he actually gets traded. I’m over the competing leaks about the validity of his mental health issues. – 8:04 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Ben Simmons believes the 76ers’ tactics are worsening his mental health instead of supporting him, and want to deem him mentally fit in order to force him to play.

Quotes from his agent, Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul, and response from team officials: theathletic.com/news/ben-simmo… – 7:58 PM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

Gilbert Arenas got fired up when asked about Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley calling Ben Simmons a “prima donna.”

Arenas defended Simmons and called out Shaq and Barkley for being prima donnas back when they played.

Here is Arenas’ full quote from @etanthomas36’s podcast: pic.twitter.com/B9mSgjqgZp – 7:15 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons made an appearance at the #Sixers’ latest film session at Wells Fargo Center inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 7:15 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Ben Simmons was in the back during film session today but not on the floor during shootaround. Says he’s focused on the guys who can play. Doesn’t know if Simmons will be on upcoming 6-game road trip and isn’t thinking about it. – 5:25 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Rivers stated that Ben Simmons was with the team this morning at a film session. He added that he was in the back of the room for the film session. #Sixers – 5:22 PM

Brian Robb @BrianTRobb

Brad Stevens had an entertaining response with @Toucherandrich when asked about hearing a Ben Simmons trade report involving Jaylen Brown masslive.com/celtics/2021/1… – 12:01 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Why any Ben Simmons trade offer including Jaylen Brown is a nonstarter for the #Celtics inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 10:25 AM

