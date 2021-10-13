Ben Simmons trade offers not close to what Sixers are looking for

Chris Mannix: The Sixers have made it abundantly clear that they aren’t dealing Ben Simmons anytime soon. They have spoken to teams about Ben Simmons. I’m told none of the offers for Simmons said have been even close to what they were looking for

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

New BS Podcast: Part 1 of the annual NBA Over/Unders pod w/ @Ryen Russillo @HousefromDC covers the East teams. We tried to talk about Kyrie + Ben Simmons as little as possible. Didn’t totally work.

open.spotify.com/episode/5yjk7P… – 12:24 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons takes required physical for Sixers, playing status still unknown inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 11:50 PM

David Locke @DLocke09

LOCKED ON NBA INSIDER with @adaniels33 as NBA Insider and host @daniellabruce_

How Will the Philadelphia 76ers Respond to Ben Simmons’ Return? | NBA In… youtu.be/ecHrVvld93Y via @YouTube – 10:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

I’m ignoring Kyrie’s nonsense to focus on something more positive – Ben Simmons reporting to Philadelphia

Here’s Ben outside the Wells Fargo Center last night pic.twitter.com/QSTnjtulgw – 9:04 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The Ringer @ringernba

How will Philadelphia fans react to Ben Simmons playing for the Sixers again? #TheMismatch pic.twitter.com/PyOkG1OnLJ – 8:10 PM

Nate Duncan @NateDuncanNBA

Well @Danny Leroux is back, so is Ben Simmons. Kyrie Irving…..less so. Join us: duncdon.supportingcast.fm – 7:40 PM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Ben Simmons passed his physical with Philadelphia this evening, per league sources. He can begin working out on the court in isolation with Sixers coaches tomorrow, as detailed within the NBA’s health and safety protocols when players return to market for preseason activities. – 7:37 PM

Sam Vecenie @Sam_Vecenie

GAME THEORY PODCAST: @Derek Bodner is here. We chat about Ben Simmons just showing up to the 76ers front door last night, and Kyrie Irving being told he can’t sit with the Nets, Mean Girls style.

SUBSCRIBE: itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/gam…

SPOTIFY: open.spotify.com/show/7eZjcZwf6… – 7:28 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sources say Ben Simmons took his required physical today for the #Sixers. His playing status for this season is too be determined. Simmons has to be in the NBA’s COVID-19 protocol for 5 days. As a result, he can’t do any team events until Friday. – 5:49 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Sam Amick @sam_amick

A deeper look at the latest Kyrie Irving development, at @TheAthletic

* Is a Ben Simmons deal seen by stakeholders as a real possibility?

* Will Kyrie – contrary to his nature – change his stance?

* What part did owner Joe Tsai’s view possibly play?

theathletic.com/2885135/2021/1… – 5:23 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Ben Simmons isn’t alone in the Holdouts That Didn’t Work Club. Doc Rivers is a member, too.

The latest on Ben and MUCH more, including my first Turkish breakfast I can’t wait to discuss with @Enes Kanter, in my new Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza out now: marcstein.substack.com/p/holdouts-don… – 4:01 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t back for next Wednesday’s opener, will Shake Milton start for the #Sixers? What will Isaiah Joe’s role be? bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/BaVqFL4uhb – 4:00 PM

Zach Lowe @ZachLowe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: @Kevin Arnovitz on the Nets moving on without Kyrie (for now), fake Kyrie trades, Ben Simmons return to Philly — plus our annual 5 Most Confusing Teams:

Apple: apple.co/3oW1XAP

Spotify: spoti.fi/2YGmgHO – 3:33 PM

Kevin O’Connor @KevinOConnorNBA

Loaded new episode of The Mismatch with @Chris Vernon on the Kyrie Irving news, what’s next for the Sixers now that Ben Simmons showed up, and the Zion Williamson injury. Then we shared eight players, teams, or trends we’re watching for this season. open.spotify.com/episode/10HTtA… – 3:04 PM

John Gonzalez @JohnGonzalez

kind of @phillysport to get Ben Simmons a little hyperbole welcome home present pic.twitter.com/F7Qkk1wsMr – 2:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers can relate to Ben Simmons because he also was once a holdout inquirer.com/sixers/nba-tra… via @phillyinquirer – 2:21 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Something that was lost in all the Ben Simmons hoopla, was the fact that the team did play a basketball game last night. Isaiah Joe played well and earned the praise of his teammates. #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/mul… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:51 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As he deals with the Ben Simmons situation, Doc Rivers recalls his own holdout as a player with the Clippers in 1991 #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 1:18 PM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

I obviously hope this ends with Kyrie Irving getting vaccinated. That’s the ideal outcome here.

But holy shit am I having fun imagining a playoff series in which Joel Embiid and Kyrie Irving play against Kevin Durant, James Harden and Ben Simmons. – 1:03 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

The circumstances were different, but Doc Rivers, who held out from the #Clippers in 1991, knows what it’s like to rejoin a team after taking a stand.

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers story: Joel Embiid on if there needs to be conversations in the locker room when/if Ben Simmons returns: ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #NBA pic.twitter.com/x8GXlO9P0k – 12:30 PM

Bill Simmons @BillSimmons

What are you more tired of/bored of/done with — Ben Simmons stories or Kyrie Irving stories? – 12:24 PM

Fred Katz @FredKatz

This Ben Simmons development has major Costanza Quitting Friday And Showing Up To Work Monday vibes – 12:08 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

🧵 The Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons sagas have several ‘chapters’ left, despite our wishes to be done hearing about them

Kyrie may now involve the Players Association and file a grievance, with his argument being that the NBA does not have a rule that prohibits him… – 11:59 AM

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Another stint on @thehalftimeapp coming up today from 4-5ET, of course talking all things Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons, and we’ll be previewing the rest of the East. Download here: apps.apple.com/us/app/halftim… – 11:29 AM

Kyle Ratke @Kyle_Ratke

NEW POD 🔥

Taking a look at the Wolves’ (surprising!) depth & an update to the Ben Simmons situation.

Presented by our great friends at @DraftKings & @Three_Stars!

#TBPNews

open.spotify.com/episode/2OGJTk… – 10:28 AM

Tony East @TEastNBA

Had the pleasure of being joined by Pacers podfather @MillerTimePod for today’s Locked On Pacers! We discussed the NBA GM survey, the latest on Ben Simmons and how it relates to the Pacers, and where Reggie Miller should fall on the NBA 75 list.

📺: youtube.com/watch?v=2WLoCh… pic.twitter.com/f9qQfNnalP – 9:48 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers column: Projecting Doc Rivers’ starting lineup and second unit to begin the 2021-22 season if Ben Simmons is not an option: bit.ly/3v6ViEL #76ers pic.twitter.com/9hDS0yVdiC – 9:40 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Tom Ziller @teamziller

Wrote about the twists in the Ben Simmons saga and the twists we won’t know are coming until they happen.

Also, someone needs to prevent me from watching Davion Mitchell highlights — I’m getting in too deep. ziller.substack.com/p/hes-back?jus… – 8:49 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Lost in the Ben Simmons hubbub was the fact that last night was the year anniversary of the end of the NBA bubble. I asked the Sixers about that experience and its after-effects, including cramming parts of three seasons into one calendar year:

inquirer.com/sixers/76ers-p… – 8:38 AM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Five observations from an eventful Sixers day: theathletic.com/2883933/2021/1…

— Ben Simmons returns

— Joel Embiid’s reaction to Simmons returning

– Embiid dominating and getting a quick presason hook

— Isaiah Joe’s off-the-bounce development

— Andre Drummond’s solid preseason – 8:36 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

As Ben Simmons makes his return to the team, his teammates explain how they have kept their focus and blocked out the noise amid the drama #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/12/six… via @SixersWire #NBA – 8:16 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Ben Simmons reports to Philadelphia 76ers #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:56 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid on welcoming Ben Simmons back into the locker room: “I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We’re all professionals. We want to win. He gives me the best chance to win … We’re going to be fine.”

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:37 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Joel Embiid looks forward to Ben Simmons returning because it’ll make the #Sixers a better team, but ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/usU0ettxIM – 6:30 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘I’m still not convinced Ben Simmons will play for Sixers again’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1139800898 – 6:07 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

We should finally have some clarity on the Ben Simmons situation today. Can we have a daily-double with Kyrie? Or is that asking to much? – 4:59 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Final ESPN story on Ben Simmons’ surprise return to the 76ers on Monday night: es.pn/3mDxS60 – 2:23 AM

One thing is for sure — at least for now. While an Irving trade for Ben Simmons with Philadelphia is seen by some as an easy solution to both teams’ problems, sources with knowledge of the 76ers’ view said there is no interest in Irving at the moment. From management on down, it seems there is an unsurprising level of skepticism about that pairing working out any better than the Joel Embiid-Simmons duo that is zombified at the moment. -via The Athletic / October 13, 2021

Now to be clear, Simmons’ camp has not scratched Brooklyn off its list of potential get-out-of-Philadelphia scenarios. They still see it as a possibility — however remote. As we chronicled in a recent roundtable, it’s still widely believed that Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey is holding out for either Portland’s Damian Lillard or Washington’s Bradley Beal (I would posit, by the way, that Lillard is all by himself when it comes to the Sixers’ dream targets). -via The Athletic / October 13, 2021

Darren Wolfson: Gupta has officially reached out to Philadelphia. Philadelphia is well aware of Gupta’s interest, but the same hurdles remain. But make no mistake about this: the sense is there’s not a team in the NBA that wants Ben Simmons more than the Wolves. -via Spotify / October 13, 2021