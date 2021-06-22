NBA odds: Potential Ben Simmons trade partners if Sixers deal their All-Star

If Sixers move Simmons, who are the most likely trade partners? originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Will he stay or will he go?

That will be the conversation that will dominate the offseason surrounding Ben Simmons’ future.

Sixers head coach Doc Rivers said Monday he knows what needs to be done to fix Simmons’ deficiencies.

On Tuesday, Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey said the organization is committed to this group but will look at all options in regard to the whole roster to help improve the club.

We all know that a lot can change throughout the offseason. NBC Sports betting partner PointsBet has released odds on the next team Simmons will play for if he is traded. (Note: this wager is only available in the state of Illinois.)

If Simmons is indeed traded, seven of the nine teams on the board are in the Western Conference, starting with the Portland Trail Blazers at +250 ($10 bet to win $25). Although Sixers fans might be salivating for the opportunity to land sharpshooter Damian Lillard, a trade for CJ McCollum might be a little more realistic if indeed a deal goes down.

PointsBet

The two Eastern Conference teams on the board are the Washington Wizards, who are the second choice at +300, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (+750).

Some other interesting teams listed are the Warriors (+600) and Lakers (+625).

Simmons would not have to worry about shooting in the Bay Area if he has Stephen Curry on one side and Klay Thompson on the other.

If he heads to Los Angeles, it’s never a bad thing to be teamed up with one of the game's greatest in LeBron James and big man Anthony Davis.

We don’t know what the future holds but we do know there will be endless discussions and reports all summer long regarding Simmons and next season.

