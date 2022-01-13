Ben Simmons, Tobias Harris trade would allow 76ers to acquire power forward

Tom Moore: #NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris.

Source: Twitter @TomMoorePhilly

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA source: The idea of trading Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris together would allow the #Sixers to acquire a power forward in return, expanding the pool of possible players they could get. Primary goal is still dealing Simmons and #76ers aren’t actively shopping Harris. – 8:15 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: The #Sixers packaging Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris in a trade doesn’t seem to make a lot of sense: https://t.co/cTIrFtneVv #76ers pic.twitter.com/RL9sWtvxEy – 7:56 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Fan near Rich Paul at the game just yelled at him during a break in the action just now: “Yo Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Fan just yelled: ‘Rich Paul, get Ben Simmons out of Philly.’ #Sixers – 7:48 PM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Fan sitting behind Rich Paul: “Yo, Rich Paul! Get Ben Simmons out of Philly!” – 7:48 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Good couple of possessions for Tobias… and he gets swiped in the face. That kinda year. – 7:15 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on the 76ers/Klutch Sports meeting on Ben Simmons in Philadelphia: es.pn/3GnVnbX – 6:54 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tyrese Maxey

Seth Curry

Matisse Thybulle

Tobias Harris

Joel Embiid are the starters #Sixers – 6:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers addresses the trade rumors surrounding his team while also talking about the Ben Simmons situation #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2022/01/12/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:27 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers power forward Tobias Harris is playing with right shoulder bursitis and bicep tendinitis, according to sources. – 5:42 PM

Story continues

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says he doesn’t think Ben Simmons is any closer to returning to the Sixers, but he isn’t sure.

Rivers notes Simmons “does come into the facility. … Hopefully we’ll know sooner or later.” – 5:27 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says that Ben Simmons does come to the facility and work out. What that means in terms of his return, he adds that he doesn’t have an answer right now. #Sixers – 5:27 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Tobias Harris (shoulder) will play in the Sixers game tonight, Seth Curry (ankle) is a game-time decision.

Tyrese Maxey will play after missing four games in the protocols. Doc Rivers said he was able to work out a few times over the past few days. – 5:21 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Tobias Harris (right shoulder) is in for tonight vs. Hornets.

Seth Curry (left ankle soreness) is warming up now, went through shootaround. – 5:17 PM

Lauren Rosen @LaurenMRosen

Tobias Harris (shoulder) has been upgraded to available for the @Philadelphia 76ers tonight.

😁 – 5:17 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers: Tobias Harris is playing tonight. Seth Curry warming up to see if he can play. – 5:17 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Tobias Harris is playing tonight #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Tobias Harris will play tonight #Sixers – 5:17 PM

Dan Favale @danfavale

new information on the ben simmons situation, updated daily pic.twitter.com/aRHKDEGmym – 4:33 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN Sources: Agent for Ben Simmons – Klutch Sports CEO Rich Paul – met with Sixers’ Daryl Morey and Elton Brand to discuss status of stalemate today. Stances unchanged: Simmons no closer to playing this season – and Sixers determined to bring back a significant player in trade. – 4:27 PM

Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

From Thunder game notes: Josh Giddey is on track to become the fourth rookie in NBA history to average at least 11 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

The others: Oscar Robertson, Magic Johnson, Ben Simmons – 4:27 PM

Chris Haynes @ChrisBHaynes

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris underwent an MRI yesterday on his right shoulder and it was revealed he’s dealing with tendinitis, league sources tell @YahooSports. He’s not expected to miss time. – 4:03 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Ben Simmons trade rumors: 76ers star would need weeks of conditioning to play; contract scaring off some teams

https://t.co/2ldi5rWeQO pic.twitter.com/4qhCzx0hxW – 2:19 PM

Sam Amick @sam_amick

A Ben Simmons analysis and updated breakdown of every team that’s known to be in the running (per @Shams Charania), at @TheAthletic…

* Sacramento, Atlanta, Minnesota, Indiana, Portland

* The Sixers outlook

(assist from @ Jon Krawczynski)

theathletic.com/3066096/2022/0… – 11:22 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

NEW @TheCrossover Pod w/@Howard Beck: Early returns on Klay, Tatum/Brown in Boston, a potential shakeup in Atlanta, latest intel on Ben Simmons, more. Links: bit.ly/2w1G5e2 – 9:00 AM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Seth Curry is questionable again with ankle soreness. Tobias Harris is on the injury report due to shoulder pain but he’s probable. Shake Milton remains out

Tyrese Maxey is cleared from the protocol #Sixers – 8:57 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

For @ESPNAusNZ: For all the negative Ben Simmons commentary out there, I asked Matisse Thybulle to break down what it’s like on the floor without the all-world defensive talent.

PODCAST 🎙️: https://t.co/Kq9wXSRYsy

FEATURE 📝: https://t.co/VKpZUrNw22 pic.twitter.com/BxanKYWKr5 – 11:49 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Tuesday Newsletter Extravaganza that details the Revenge of the G Leaguers: marcstein.substack.com/p/revenge-of-t…

Monday column with my Ben Simmons latest: marcstein.substack.com/p/more-on-the-… – 10:57 PM

More on this storyline

There’s this subplot to the Simmons situation, too: As if the uncertainty that would come with taking on his massive deal isn’t enough, sources say the Sixers have been attempting to attach forward Tobias Harris and his sizable deal in possible Simmons deals with multiple teams as well (including Atlanta and Sacramento). The 29-year-old forward, who is averaging 18.4 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game, is owed a combined $79.4 million in the next two seasons. -via The Athletic / January 12, 2022

Adrian Wojnarowski: Atlanta is not taking back Tobias Harris in a deal with Ben Simmons. Could they re-route Tobias Harris somewhere else? It is a lot of money on his contract. Philadelphia continues to be content to wait. -via YouTube / January 12, 2022

Sam Amick: The thing with Philly that’s interesting is you hear some chatter that they wouldn’t mind getting off Tobias Harris’ money. He’s a hell of a player but that’s a huge contract. -via Spotify / January 12, 2022