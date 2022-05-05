  • Oops!
Ben Simmons thanks fans for thoughts after successful surgery

Nick Schwartz
·1 min read
Brooklyn’s Ben Simmons underwent a successful microdiscectomy procedure on Thursday in Los Angeles to address a herniated disc in his back, and is expected to begin his rehab process in three weeks.

Simmons’ overall recovery timeline is set for 3-to-4 months, and he’s expected to be ready for training camp ahead of the 2022-23 NBA season.

Simmons shared a photo of himself following the surgery, and thanked fans “for the well wishes.”

