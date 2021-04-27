Ben Simmons talks illness, reacts to first game back in Sixers win

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ky Carlin
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia 76ers got a little healthier on Monday night as Ben Simmons returned to the floor after missing four games due to a non-COVID illness that kept him out for four games. He made an immediate impact on the floor in helping the Sixers beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 121-90.

Simmons’ stat line only read 12 points and four assists, but his impact on the floor was clearly seen. The first offensive possession of the game, he pushed the ball in transition and he found Furkan Korkmaz for an open look and he later found Seth Curry for an open triple. They really needed his presence in this one.

“I thought he was great,” said coach Doc Rivers. “The first played a game we got 3. It was created by Ben Simmons, so I think he was really good. I thought defensively, he was even better. You can see he had his legs, he had great energy so that was good. Good team win. We needed to win that one.”

Simmons did reveal that the illness he was dealing with was not the flu as Rivers initially thought. It was more of a viral condition that bothered him.

“The doctors diagnosed it as a viral thing that was going to take a few days to get over,” Simmons explained after the win. “I’m thankful I’m back out here playing.”

The only thing the All-Star guard was worried about was his stamina. Whenever somebody is sick with something like a cold or a virus, it can affect one’s conditioning and that is when he has to be able to continue working hard and get over that.

“I was trying to get on that peloton as much as I could to make sure my cardio was fine,” he stated. “I didn’t have any issues. My cardio was just my biggest worry.”

At the end of the day, Simmons being back out on the floor is a big lift for this team. He is the one who makes things much easier on the offensive end for Philadelphia to flow and they were able to do so in a big way on Monday.

“I’m just glad to be back, honestly,” he finished. “I missed being with the fellas. Especially to be able to come here and get the win tonight, which was great. Everyone played their role. Everyone was doing their thing.”

The Sixers will now get ready for two straight games with the Atlanta Hawks beginning on Wednesday.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Sixers star Ben Simmons to return vs. Thunder, Doc Rivers missed him

Sixers now drop from 1st to 5th in ESPN's latest Power Rankings

Sixers guard Furkan Korkmaz provides update on injury, hopes to return soon

Recommended Stories

  • Sixers observations: Ben Simmons returns, Sixers blow out Thunder

    Ben Simmons returned to action and the Sixers ended their four-game losing streak Monday night with a 121-90 win over the Thunder. By Noah Levick

  • Sixers praise George Hill for his efforts in win over Thunder at home

    The Philadelphia 76ers praised George Hill for his play in a win over the Oklahoma City Thunder.

  • 76ers hand Thunder franchise worst-tying 14th straight loss

    Joel Embiid scored 21 points, Ben Simmons had 12 in his return to the lineup and the Philadelphia 76ers beat Oklahoma City 121-90 on Monday night, sending the Thunder to their franchise record-tying 14th straight loss. The Thunder lost 14 straight games in their first season in Oklahoma City in 2008-09 and can set the team mark for consecutive defeats Tuesday at Boston. “I don’t know if they’re aware of it,” coach Mark Daigneault said.

  • Binance to Launch NFT Marketplace in June

    The marketplace will run on the Binance Smart Chain “mainly,” with the Ethereum network also supported.

  • Sixers veterans pass message on to teammates to end 4-game skid

    The veterans on the Philadelphia 76ers pass along messages to get the team back on track.

  • Nomura puts Archegos hit at $2.9 billion, affirms commitment to U.S. business

    TOKYO (Reuters) -Nomura Holdings Inc said it would incur $2.9 billion worth of pain from the collapse of U.S. investment fund Archegos but added that while it was beefing up risk controls, it had no plans to scale back its U.S. business. Taking the second-largest hit from the Archegos debacle after Credit Suisse, Japan's biggest brokerage and investment bank posted a fourth-quarter net loss of around $1.4 billion, its largest quarterly loss since the 2008 global financial crisis. Last month's implosion of Archegos, a family office run by Bill Hwang that failed to meet margin calls on heavily leveraged stock bets, has rekindled tough questions about whether Nomura has what it takes to achieve its goal of breaking into the top league of global investment banks by expanding in the United States.

  • 2021 NFL draft: Penn State's Micah Parsons is inexperienced but carries elite potential

    Our countdown of the top 100 prospects in the 2021 NFL draft rolls along with No. 7 — the Nittany Lions' elite specimen who could use some refinement in his game.

  • Troy Vincent on Deshaun Watson situation: “This is not good for anybody”

    Since the issue first emerged more than a month ago, the league office had remained publicly silent on the controversy surrounding Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson. On Saturday, NFL executive V.P. of football operations Troy Vincent broke that silence during an appearance on FOX Sports Radio. “I’m just praying for the young man, personally, today,” Vincent [more]

  • Fade for Cade Cunningham: Where Detroit Pistons are in 2021 NBA draft lottery standings

    Cade Cunningham is top prize in NBA draft, and Detroit Pistons could sorely use him. Here are the updated 2021 NBA draft lottery odds and standings.

  • Michigan State football loses six more players to the NCAA transfer portal

    Tommy Guajardo, Damon Kaylor, DeAri Todd, Chris Mayfield, Jasiyah Robinson and Bryce Eimer entered the transfer portal out of Michigan State football.

  • Thor's 7-round mock draft

    With the NFL Draft only days away, Thor Nystrom unveils his 7-round mock draft (Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports)

  • Julius Erving talks about his iconic hair, one-handed dunks and all-time NBA teams

    Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, joins Chris Haynes on a very special edition of Posted Up.

  • Analysis: Coach of the year will be the NBA's top award race

    It's almost award-voting season in the NBA, and the best race is the one that not enough people are talking about. The MVP race between Philadelphia's Joel Embiid and Denver's Nikola Jokic seems like a toss-up, and the realization that one of those two centers will be second-team All-NBA behind the other - they still do All-NBA by position, which makes absolutely no sense in a league that has gone largely position-less - will only add fuel to the anger from the fan base that feels like they were wronged by those results.

  • How much money each team won at the PGA Tour’s Zurich Classic of New Orleans

    Check out how much money each team won at the PGA Tour's Zurich Classic of New Orleans at TPC Louisiana.

  • Russia could move to ban Alexei Navalny's opposition networks

    A Moscow court is expected to ban opposition leader Alexei Navalny's political and anti-corruption networks on Monday, effectively labeling them as extremist organizations, the Washington Post reports. Why it matters: Often described as "the man Putin fears most," Navalny has been a thorn in President Vladimir Putin's side for years. If all goes to plan, Monday's ruling at closed-door court hearing will be "he most sweeping attempt to crush the Kremlin's greatest political threat," per the Post. Get market news worthy of your time with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free.The big picture: Support for Navalny has galvanized mass anti-government protests many times in the past. Just last Wednesday Russian authorities arrested over 1,700 people who protested in support of Navalny.Details: The evidence being used by the prosecution remains a mystery, but Navalny's legal team is expected to receive access to the evidence file shortly before the hearing. If the court bans Navalny's networks as extremist organizations they will be put on par with Islamic State, al-Qaeda and the Taliban.Selling paraphernalia from the groups (like magnets) or retweeting their previous videos about corruption among Russia's elite, could all become jailable offenses. What they're saying: “It reminds me of Soviet trials when someone was declared a spy or foreign agent and then there would be a secret closed trial,” said Ivan Zhdanov, director of Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation. “Putin is trying to take Russia back into the Soviet past.”Go Deeper: Kremlin critic Navalny says he's ending hunger strikeLike this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 2 suspects sought in Center City armed carjacking

    Philadelphia police continue to search for two men wanted for an armed carjacking in Center City.

  • Stephen Curry calls playing whole career with Warriors ‘priority’

    Stephen Curry said he wanted to finish his career with the Warriors even when they were still just an upstart.

  • Nagelsmann completes meteoric rise with return to Munich

    At 33, Julian Nagelsmann, is returning to Munich, the city where his football career made a humble and painful start, to take over the club at the apex of European football.

  • Lakers takeaways: Sorry, Montrezl Harrell, you can't play tonight, and here's why

    The Lakers are trying to keep Andre Drummond, Montrezl Harrell and Marc Gasol "sharp" with playing time, which sometimes means one of them rides the bench. Here are five takeaways from Saturday's loss.

  • Monday's Top Plays

    Tune in to the best ten plays from Monday night in the NBA.