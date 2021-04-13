  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Ben Simmons takes shot at Rudy Gobert in DPOY race: 'He’s not guarding everybody ... I had 42'

Jason Owens
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Rudy Gobert is the favorite to win his third Defensive Player of the Year trophy. 

But Ben Simmons isn't far behind in the race and made his case for the hardware during an appearance on ESPN's "The Jump" on Tuesday. The Philadelphia 76ers guard touted his versatility in an interview with host Rachel Nichols. He couldn't resist taking a shot at Gobert in the process.

"I’m one of those guys who can guard one through five," Simmons said. "Obviously, there’s a lot of respect for Rudy. I know what he’s capable of. I know he’s great down there in the paint.

"But he’s not guarding everybody, and that’s just what it is. He guarded me in Utah. I had 42. And apparently I’m not a scorer. It is what it is."

Simmons then went on to reiterate that "I have a lot of respect" for Gobert. Ok, Ben.

Philadelphia 76ers guard Ben Simmons (25) gets past Utah Jazz center Rudy Gobert (27) and looks to the basket during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Dec. 27, 2018, in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Chris Nicoll)
Ben Simmons trails only Rudy Gobert in the odds to win Defensive Player of the Year. (AP Photo/Chris Nicoll)

Simmons should've checked the box score first

Unlike Gobert, Simmons has never won DPOY. But he was the NBA steals champ last season en route to first-team All-Defensive Team honors. He's making a strong effort this season in what's shaping up to be another All-Defensive Team campaign, averaging 1.6 steals on a 76ers team that ranks second in the NBA in defensive rating. 

But he probably should have checked the whole box score before touting his big effort against the Jazz in February. Yes, he scored 42 points. But the Jazz lit up the scoreboard in a 134-123 win, led by backup guard Jordan Clarkson who dropped 40 points on the 76ers. 

Simmons can point to plenty of credentials to make his DPOY case. That Feb. 15 loss to the Jazz is not one of them. 

More from Yahoo Sports:

Recommended Stories

  • Mavericks owner Mark Cuban: NBA play-in set up was ‘enormous mistake’

    Luka Doncic said he didn't understand the NBA holding play-in tournaments this year.

  • Sixers star Ben Simmons throws more shade at Rudy Gobert in DPOY case

    Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons throws more shade at Utah Jazz big man Rudy Gobert.

  • Rudy Gobert

    NBA Fearless Forecast Weekly Rank: 11

  • Kevin Durant leads all scorers with 31 points as Nets cruise past Timberwolves 127-97

    Kevin Durant scored 31 points on 11-for-15 shooting in his most productive performance in 2 1/2 months, as the Brooklyn Nets blew out the Minnesota Timberwolves 127-97 on Tuesday afternoon.

  • What Matt Barnes loves about Juan Toscano-Anderson's playing style

    Matt Barnes and Juan Toscano-Anderson have developed a relationship this season.

  • Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in games an 'enormous mistake' after voting to approve them

    Cuban's Mavericks are in seventh place in the West, leaving them vulnerable to the play-in games.

  • Pistons’ Saddiq Bey calls Killian Hayes unique given his court vision

    Bey was ecstatic to see Hayes return to the court this month after missing 41 games due to a hip injury.

  • Mavericks owner Mark Cuban calls NBA play-in tournament 'enormous mistake'

    Mavericks owner Mark Cuban is having regrets about the NBA play-in tournament this season.

  • Karl-Anthony Towns to miss Tuesday's game due to on one-year anniversary of mother's death

    Karl-Anthony Towns will remain with his family Tuesday.

  • NBA betting: Denver Nuggets title odds take big tumble after Jamal Murray injury

    The Denver Nuggets are currently 34-20 and in fourth place in the Western Conference.

  • Lakers' scoring woes continue to haunt them in turnover-filled loss to Knicks

    Dennis Schroder scores a team-high 21 points for the Lakers, who struggle to keep up with Knicks after committing 24 turnovers in 111-96 loss Monday.

  • Luka Doncic, Mark Cuban join Draymond Green, rip play-in tournament

    Draymond Green isn't alone here.

  • Celtics. vs. Trail Blazers betting preview: Can C's win fourth straight?

    Can the Celtics earn their fourth straight win against the Trail Blazers? Tom Giles breaks down all of the betting trends and tips you need to know heading into Tuesday night's matchup.

  • Curry passes Chamberlain for most points in Warriors history

    Stephen Curry passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most points in Warriors franchise history Monday night in Golden State’s game against the Denver Nuggets. Curry scored 21 points in the first quarter, giving him 17,786 in his career.

  • JJ Redick makes Dallas debut against former team in 76ers

    DALLAS (AP) JJ Redick made his Dallas debut Monday night after being sidelined by a sore right heel since being acquired from New Orleans at the trade deadline. The veteran shooting guard returned against one of his former teams and former coaches in the Philadelphia 76ers and Doc Rivers, who had Redick for four of his seven seasons with the Los Angeles Clippers. The Mavericks added Redick just before the deadline March 25, looking for a boost at the 3-point line as they try to climb into the top six in the Western Conference and avoid the play-in round for the playoffs.

  • Zack Snyder's first zombie movie in 17 years is a Vegas heist with Dave Bautista squaring off against an undead tiger

    Zack Snyder directed, wrote, and produced the upcoming zombie film for Netflix, which will be part of a larger universe. It debuts on May 21.

  • Biden aims for bipartisanship but applies stealthy pressure

    President Joe Biden has begun publicly courting Republicans to back his sweeping infrastructure plan, but his reach across the aisle is intended just as much to keep Democrats in line as it is a first step in an uphill climb to any bipartisan deal. Biden’s high-profile Oval Office meeting with a bipartisan group of lawmakers on Monday was just one piece of his effort to win over GOP lawmakers, White House aides said.

  • ‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ sneak peek teases the fight we’ve all been waiting for

    The Falcon and the Winter Soldier is the hottest show streaming on Disney+ or any other service right now. It feels like one long Marvel movie, which is what many fans seem to want. That’s not to say that WandaVision isn’t a fun show to watch or that Marvel doesn’t deserve recognition for trying a new approach in telling superhero stories, but Falcon manages to hit all the right notes while telling a more familiar story. We don’t just get to explore Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes (Sebastian Stan) more thoroughly than we could have in a traditional Captain America or Avengers film. We also discover exciting antagonists that could show up time and again in upcoming MCU Phase 4 adventures. Zemo (Daniel Brühl) and John Walker (Wyatt Russell) are at the top of the list of not-quite-villains who we’ll want to see in future films and TV series. Not to mention that we get to explore this broken world of the future, where people are still trying to deal with the massive blip that brought everyone back after five years. That’s a side of the MCU’s Earth we were never shown until now, and WandaVision only scratched the surface. With two episodes to go, Marvel is now teasing the Falcon and the Winter Soldier fight scene we’ve all been waiting for since it began. And it has nothing to do with the surprise cameo in Episode 5 that we’ve been told to expect. Before you go any further, significant spoilers for the first four episodes follow below. Episode 4 showed why Sam is the best choice for the Captain America role. Steve wasn’t wrong about him, which is what Bucky feared earlier in the series. John Walker lost his cool and did the unthinkable. He let rage control him, something we’ve been expecting to happen ever since that locker room conversation. Walker would not be the first superhero to let emotion guide him, even if that meant hurting the ones he loves. The difference is that Walker’s Cap doesn’t have a functional moral compass. Where others might have stopped, Walker went all the way, killing a foe who had already surrendered. The world was watching and recording, but nobody dared intervene. Sam and Bucky arrived too late to stop the new Captain America from murdering in cold blood. That’s how Episode 4 ended, and there’s no question that we’ve reached a tipping point. Sam and Bucky will surely confront Walker the first chance they get, and they’ll probably want the shield back. That’s what every fan would speculate after Episode 4, especially given those Falcon trailers showing Sam and Bucky training with the shield. On Monday, Marvel released an 84-second sneak peek video that recaps everything that has happened so far in the series. The best part comes right at the end of the clip, where Walker, still wearing the Captain America uniform, sits alone in a warehouse when Sam and Bucky appear. They’re wearing the exact same outfits as in the final scenes of Episode 4, so this fight seems to happen early in Episode 5. “We don’t want anyone else to get hurt,” Sam says. “You don’t want to do this,” Walker warns, but Bucky disagrees. “Yeah, we do,” he says, before the camera cuts. Walker won’t give up the shield willingly, especially now that he has the same powers as Steve. We’re likely going to get a fight about as epic as the finale of Captain America: Civil War. Back then, Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) fought against Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) and Bucky. Their friendship prevented a fatal outcome. This time around, there’s a clear disconnect between the two sides. Sam and Bucky aren’t exactly best friends, but they’ve been against Walker from the day he took the job. And Walker’s animosity towards them has not been a secret. That’s not to say that any of the three characters will die, just that Marvel isn’t going for a repeat of that iconic fight. This climactic battle might not even be the best part of Episode 5 — if it takes place in Episode 5 at all, that is. We've already been told to expect significant emotional development in this Falcon and the Winter Soldier episode, as well as a mysterious cameo that’s supposed to be a Marvel superhero we’ve never seen in the MCU. Episode 5 premieres on Disney+ on Friday. The sneak peek that Marvel just released follows below: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iQSHrgjayz8

  • Texans remove Deshaun Watson from intro of in-house TV show

    The intro of "Texans 360" no longer features any major highlights of Deshaun Watson.

  • Bills to allow 100 percent capacity in 2021, but fans must be fully vaccinated to attend

    Want to go to a Bills game in 2021? Just get your COVID-19 vaccine and you're all set.