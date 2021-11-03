Ben Simmons, Sixers at standstill after Daryl Morey meeting

Simmons, Sixers at standstill after Morey meeting originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey had a brief meeting with Ben Simmons on Wednesday, a source tells NBC Sports Philadelphia, in which Simmons informed Morey that he is still not mentally ready to play for the Sixers, as Ben has told other team officials over the last week.

Simmons took part in an individual workout on Tuesday with one teammate, but he is still not participating in any team activities and he is not around the team.

The source added that the Sixers have offered Simmons help via their doctors and medical professionals, but that Simmons has told them he is being treated outside of the organization. The Sixers simply want to know what is going on with Simmons’ progress and are not asking for any specifics of his treatment after he told them a week and a half ago that he was not mentally ready to play.

A source tells us that Sixers doctors helped treat Simmons’ back injury, which was a storyline when he returned to Philadelphia on October 21.

The Sixers right now are at a standstill. They want to help Simmons, and help him get ramped up to start team activities when he is mentally ready. They would like to have an idea of his availability as they plan for the remainder of the season.