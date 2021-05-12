Ben Simmons, Sixers explain what went wrong in 2nd half of loss to Pacers

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ky Carlin
·3 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Philadelphia 76ers got off to a hot start on the road on Tuesday against the Indiana Pacers. They built up a 16-point lead and they kept a double-digit advantage for the most part, but the Pacers used a big second half to knock off Philadelphia 103-94 and stop their 8-game winning streak.

After scoring 62 points in the first half, Philadelphia only scored 32 in the second half as they could not find the bucket at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. They only shot 29.5% from the floor in the second half and only shot 2-for-14 from deep compared to 58.1% and 6-for-12 from deep in the first half.

Ben Simmons made his return to the lineup and he was able to push the pace a bit more in the first half compared to the second half. Playing with pace is always a big thing for him and the team’s offense and they were not able to get it done in the final 24 minutes.

“Pace and we didn’t convert very much when we tried to get some buckets, and that played into it,” said Simmons afterward. “We had some good looks overall. We also didn’t move the ball as well we wanted to and defensively, we didn’t get enough stops.”

Coach Doc Rivers took it a step further and he was clearly upset with his team’s lack of execution in the second half.

“I thought the second half, really I thought the last four minutes of the second quarter, I think they went on a 7-2 run,” he started. “I thought we had some turnovers in one bad possession and I thought that started to change the game. Then I thought the first five minutes of the third, we were just horrible offensively. It’s rare that I’ve said this is an offensive loss, but this was an offensive loss tonight for sure.”

The Sixers are normally a team that will use their defense to fuel their offense. They will get out in transition thanks to the turnovers they are normally able to create, but that just was not there in this one. The offense in the second half was non-existent.

“Defense, I think, in the first half, we were really locked in,” said Tobias Harris who led Philadelphia with 25 points. “We were able to get some good stops at times, able to get out in transition. Transition has been our best offense all season and where we’re at our best because we’re locked in defensively. Third quarter, they just had too many good looks and open looks as well. I would relate that to the defensive end for sure.”

Indiana scored 12 points off Philadelphia’s turnovers and it was another stat that showed the offense could not find a groove in this one.

“I thought our defense overall held in,” Rivers finished. “Heck, half their points or 12 out of 13 of their points came off just bad passes and turnovers so they only had 103 with that. Defensively, we were fine.”

The Sixers will now move on to South Florida to take on the Miami Heat on Thursday.

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Related

Sixers to also be without Shake Milton vs. Pacers due to right knee

Sixers begin final week of season ranked 2nd in ESPN's Power Rankings

Sixers will be without star big man Joel Embiid in road matchup vs. Pacers

Recommended Stories

  • Sixers observations: 8-game winning streak snapped by Pacers

    The Sixers had their eight-game winning streak snapped Tuesday night as they fell to a 103-94 loss to the Pacers. By Noah Levick

  • Sixers to sign Gary Clark to 2-way contract

    The Sixers intend to sign Gary Clark to a two-way contract, a source confirmed Tuesday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick

  • Steve Nash says James Harden progression back from injury is 'all positive' | Nets News Conference

    Brooklyn head coach Steve Nash gives a health update on James Harden, saying he can't commit to Harden playing in any games to finish the season, but confirms it is possible.

  • All-Observer boys basketball: Combine’s Robert Dillingham is player of the year

    Combine Academy sophomore wins Charlotte Observer high school basketball player of the year

  • Nets' Steve Nash gives positive injury update on James Harden

    James Harden has not played since April 5, and even then, he only played in four minutes.

  • Report: Jaguars, Falcons to host games in London in 2021

    The Atlanta Falcons and Jacksonville Jaguars will be the home teams when the NFL returns to London for two regular-season games in 2021, The Athletic reported Tuesday. The full NFL season schedule is slated to be released Wednesday. The league played 28 games in London from 2007-19 before the COVID-19 pandemic interrupted the NFL International Series last season.

  • McConnell poised for starring role in voting bill fight

    Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell is so determined to stop a sweeping elections overhaul pushed by congressional Democrats that he will personally argue against it, armed with a stack of amendments at a Senate hearing this week as Democrats advance the bill toward a vote. It’s a rare role for a party leader but shows the extent to which Republicans are prepared to fight the Democratic priority. The legislation would be the largest overhaul of U.S. elections in a generation and touches on almost every aspect of the electoral process, changes that Democrats argue are even more important now as states impose new voting restrictions after the divisive 2020 election.

  • Sixers begin final week of season ranked 2nd in ESPN’s Power Rankings

    The Philadelphia 76ers are ranked second in ESPN's latest Power Rankings.

  • Phillies vs. Nationals Highlights

    Harper clubs a homer, backs up Anderson in 6-2 win

  • Al Young's Show Stopping 1971 Cuda

    This Plymouth muscle car is an absolute stunner!

  • Heckled Harper homers, Realmuto exits early, Phils top Nats

    Bryce Harper treated heckling fans to a long home run, Andrew Knapp delivered a key pinch-hit in place of injured catcher J.T. Realmuto and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 6-2 on Tuesday night. “I’m not so sure what he’s going to feel like tomorrow,” Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi said. Trea Turner homered for Washington, which has dropped six of seven since reaching .500 and briefly taking the NL East lead on May 2.

  • Elise Stefanik doesn't think the GOP should stop talking about 2020 'election security issues'

    Like Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.) doesn't think Republicans should stop talking about the 2020 presidential elections — just not for the same reason. Stefanik, an ally of former President Donald Trump, is widely expected to replace Cheney as the GOP conference chair, the No. 3 Republican position in the House, this week. While she's said she's focused on winning the 2022 midterms and "going on offense" against the Biden administration's policies, she told The Washington Examiner she doesn't think Trump's continued focus on his election loss, which he falsely claims was the result of widespread voter fraud, is out of step with that strategy. "I think the president is right to focus on the election integrity and election security issues," Stefanik told the Examiner without explicitly stating whether she believes President Biden was elected legitimately. "If you go to any Republican Lincoln Day dinner, any town meeting across the country, it is one of the top concerns of voters." Stefanik explained that, in her view, continuing to discuss 2020 will help "rebuild the American people's trust in our elections" and is "very much in line" with the GOP's push against the Democrats' H.R. 1 voting rights bill, which she called a "federal takeover" of elections. Cheney, on the other hand, thinks Republicans ought to emphasize 2020 to prove that Trump should no longer be involved with the party going forward. Read Stefanik's full interview at The Washington Examiner. More stories from theweek.comTed Cruz walks out of gun violence hearing after failing to change the subjectLate night hosts survey the creative ways America is encouraging COVID-19 vaccinations, cure 'Foxitis'The collapse of the GOP? It's just wishful thinking

  • Scott Dixon opens as early Indy 500 PointsBet favorite

    Scott Dixon won one IndyCar's first two oval races at Texas, which is part of the reason he is favored for the 105th running of the Indy 500.

  • 2021 NFL schedule: How to watch Philadelphia Eagles' schedule release

    The full 2021 schedule for all 32 NFL teams will be released Wednesday night. Heres how to watch and find out the Philadelphia Eagles' 2021 breakdown.

  • The Dow Fell 474 Points Because the Fear Is Real

    Stocks fell broadly Tuesday. Worries about economic growth and inflation are catching investors after a period of marked bullishness.

  • How should Celtics 'shake things up' after disappointing season?

    The Boston Celtics' disappointing season suggests change could be coming this summer. What that change could look like is unclear, however.

  • LaMelo Ball picked up an odd technical foul after incident with referee

    Ball was hit with a rather odd technical foul on Tuesday in a loss to the Nuggets.

  • Tobias Harris: Sixers lost their composure late against Pacers

    Though the Sixers still sit in a strong position, the team uncharacteristically struggled down the stretch Tuesday night in Indiana. By Noah Levick

  • Why So Many House Members Are Heading for the Exits

    Four months into this current Congress’ term, a dozen House members are saying they won’t be seeking another one

  • Game Recap: Pacers 103, Sixers 94

    Domantas Sabonis recorded 16 points (7-9 FG), 13 rebounds and a career-high 15 assists for the Pacers as they defeated the 76ers, 103-94. This is Sabonis ninth triple-double of the season and the 13th of his career. Caris LeVert added 24 points, seven rebounds and five assists for the Pacers in the victory, while Tobias Harris led all scorers with 27 points and five rebounds for the 76ers in the losing effort. The Pacers improve to 33-36 on the season, while the 76ers fall to 47-22.