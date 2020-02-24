Report: Ben Simmons out indefinitely after aggravating back injury

The 21-point drubbing the Philadelphia 76ers suffered against the Milwaukee Bucks on Saturday just got even worse.

Sixers point guard Ben Simmons’ back issue has worsened enough that he will miss an indefinite amount of time, according to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN Sources: Sixers star Ben Simmons is still undergoing treatment and evaluation on his back and there’s expected to be a course of action decided upon soon. This isn’t a day-to-day injury; Simmons will miss time. How much time? That’s still unclear. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 24, 2020

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Simmons had previously missed the Sixers’ first post-All-Star break game against the Brooklyn Nets on Thursday, and appeared to aggravate the injury when he exited Saturday’s game after playing for less than five minutes.

In Simmons’ absence against the Bucks, Shake Milton saw most of the action at the point guard spot, though Raul Neto was the one who started in Simmons’ place against the Nets. Clearly, the Sixers would prefer to have Simmons back soon, especially with a road trip against the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Lakers looming at the start of March.

Simmons is currently averaging 16.7 points, 8.2 assists, 7.2 rebounds and a league-leading 2.1 steals per game for the Sixers.

On the bright side for the Sixers, Tobias Harris is available to play Monday after dealing with a bruised right knee against the Bucks.

The Sixers might be without Ben Simmons for a while. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports: