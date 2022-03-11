Fans boo Ben Simmons during pregame warm-ups in his return to Philadelphia

Ben Simmons' much-anticipated return to Philadelphia started exactly the way many imagined. Fans heckled him early, and often, before Thursday's Brooklyn Nets at Philadelphia 76ers game.

Simmons took the court with his new team for pregame warm-ups even though he will not play for the Nets tonight. Fans at Wells Fargo Center booed him as he took the court.

Ben Simmons takes the court in Philly



He's expected to join the Nets on the bench tonight on TNT pic.twitter.com/HxQIsso6fD — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2022

Simmons took some shots during warmups, and fans reportedly chanted "shoot the ball," according to Philly Voice's Kyle Neubeck. The crowd gave a slight cheer when he dunked.

Not Sixers fans jokingly cheering a Ben Simmons dunk 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/tMZY9hhRg3 — NBC Sports Philadelphia (@NBCSPhilly) March 10, 2022

Simmons has not played at all this season after asking for a trade from the 76ers before the season and sitting out the first portion of the season. He was traded to the Nets at the trade deadline last month for James Harden.

Simmons has not made his season debut because he is ramping up to game shape and is dealing with back issues during that process. He will sit on the bench tonight.

The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. ET on TNT.

Patty Mills and Ben Simmons of the Brooklyn Nets take the court for warm-ups before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on March 10, 2022. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Brooklyn Nets' Ben Simmons walks in the visitor entrance before the game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on March 10, 2022, in Philadelphia. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

This story is developing and will be updated.