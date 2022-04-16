Ben Simmons ready for Game 3 vs. Celtics?

Jake Fischer: Sources: There’s growing optimism that Ben Simmons could make his Nets and season debut as early as Game 3 against Boston, at Barclays Center next Saturday.

Source: Twitter @JakeLFischer

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jake Fischer @JakeLFischer

Sources: There’s growing optimism that Ben Simmons could make his Nets and season debut as early as Game 3 against Boston, at Barclays Center next Saturday. – 11:13 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Nets hopeful to have Ben Simmons back later in series vs Celtics sportando.basketball/en/nets-hopefu… – 11:02 AM

Sam Quinn @SamQuinnCBS

Watching the Pels in the play-in has really made me wonder how much extra Philly could’ve gotten on top of CJ in a Ben Simmons trade.

Imagine if Larry Nance was their backup center right now instead of DeAndre. Maybe RoCo could be filling in for Thybulle in Toronto. – 10:55 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Steve Nash is handling a possible return by Robert Williams the same way Ime Udoka is with Ben Simmons. He’ll worry about him when he has to. – 2:09 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Who had the better Prada fit: Julius Randle or Ben Simmons? #FullCourtFits

👕: https://t.co/ywLPgIWqoI pic.twitter.com/ZS5FTPSk03 – 2:05 PM

Alex Schiffer @Alex__Schiffer

Like Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving has no expectations of Ben Simmons returning against Boston. Wants him to get healthy and they’ll go from there. – 1:31 PM

Jared Weiss @JaredWeissNBA

Appreciate everyone who dropped into our Celtics-Nets Q&A today. You can catch up on everything we discussed, from Ime Udoka’s defensive scheme against Kevin Durant to the potential return of Ben Simmons to our favorite MF DOOM track. theathletic.com/3247928/2022/0… – 1:15 PM

More on this storyline

Adrian Wojnarowski: ESPN Sources: After running and shooting pain-free for over a week, the Brooklyn Nets’ Ben Simmons is expected to take the next step on the court in the coming week: Beginning to go against teammates on the practice floor. -via Twitter @wojespn / April 16, 2022

Kristian Winfield: Asked if Ben Simmons has been able to do anything more in practice today, Steve Nash said: “He hasn’t been able to do anything yet, so no.” #NetsWorld -via Twitter @Krisplashed / April 15, 2022

Kristian Winfield: Kyrie Irving on Ben Simmons: “We don’t have any expectations of Ben. I’m not going home being like ‘Ben’s gonna be here Games 4-6.’ I don’t know how those reports come out. I’m not expecting him to do anything outside of just getting healthy, and if he is ready, great.” -via Twitter @Krisplashed / April 15, 2022