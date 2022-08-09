Ben Simmons reacts to story that he left group chat with Nets teammates

The Brooklyn Nets have been in the headlines all throughout the offseason as they have been dealing with the Kevin Durant trade request as well as the usual drama surrounding Kyrie Irving.

The latest story involving the Nets does not involve the superstar duo, but instead, it involved Ben Simmons who has yet to play for Brooklyn after being acquired from the Philadelphia 76ers at the deadline.

According to a wild story from NBA insider Ric Bucher, Simmons left the Nets team group chat after they asked him if he would play in Game 4 against the Boston Celtics after they lost Game 3 at home. The 3-time All-Star was dealing with a back injury and the hope was that he would return in the playoffs, but he was not able to do so.

Simmons then reacted on Twitter as he criticized the story from Bucher.

😂 slow news day — Ben Simmons (@BenSimmons25) August 9, 2022

Simmons also retweeted a video from The Pat McAfee Show defending him. The Athletic and The Stadium’s Shams Charania said that the story is fake and that it never happened. He also gave an update on Simmons’ recovery as he hopes to play in the 2022-23 season after missing all of the precious season.

"This NEVER happened.. it's an amazing story but it didn't happen"@ShamsCharania on the rumors that Ben Simmons left the Nets group chat after they asked him to play in game 4 against the Celtics #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/wzWShQzG9m — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 9, 2022

It remains to be seen if Simmons will get on the floor for the Nets, but all signs are pointing to him making his Brooklyn debut at some point in this upcoming season.

Story continues

List

NBA Twitter reacts to Kevin Durant's demands for Joe Tsai

Related

Jay Williams explains how Joe Tsai should respond to Kevin Durant Former Nets big man Alan Williams signs with Australian team After lackluster moves, Nets have worst offseason grade in the East

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire