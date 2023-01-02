Mississippi State pays tribute to Mike Leach with a bowl-opening delay of game
A touching gesture for the late head coach.
Monday's game was the first for the Bulldogs since Leach's death on Dec. 12 and the win gives the Bulldogs their first 9-win season since 2017.
Mississippi States helmets will feature the late Mike Leachs initials for its ReliaQuest Bowl matchup against Illinois on Monday.
The Mississippi State Bulldogs will play its first game following the passing of head coach Mike Leach on Monday.
Mississippi State football is sporting custom pirate helmets to honor late coach Mike Leach in the ReliaQuest Bowl against Illinois.
College football's bowl season continues with four games on Jan. 2, including the Cotton and Rose Bowls. Here’s a rundown of today's games.
Q. I'm sure it was a disappointing loss. I'm curious if you can speak to TCU's level of play. They're not a traditional power, but they look like it. So can you speak to their level of play today? COACH HARBAUGH: Congratulations to TCU.
TCU will play for its first national title since 1938.
Roman Wilson appeared to have a long TD catch after a TCU interception, but officials ruled him short of the goal line. Then disaster struck for Michigan.
