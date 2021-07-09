Ben Simmons quietly buys a Hidden Hills farmhouse for $17.5 million

Sixers star Ben Simmons plays basketball in Philadelphia, but he recently picked up a West Coast outpost, quietly dropping $17.5 million on a brand-new farmhouse in Hidden Hills, The Times has confirmed. The deal closed off market.

The Australian point guard joins a crop of NBA stars who’ve flocked to the gated community outside L.A. including Paul George, Tyson Chandler and Dwyane Wade, who paid $17.9 million for a 17,000-square-foot mansion in Hidden Hills last year.

Simmons’ place clocks in at 12,000 square feet and joins the trend of all-black farmhouses with a dramatic exterior of charcoal-colored brick along with glass and rustic wood. Tucked at the end of a cul-de-sac, the 1.5-acre grounds include two motor courts and a backyard with a swimming pool, spa, wood deck, patio and cabana — as well as a similarly styled guesthouse that tacks on a pool of its own.

The living spaces are about as modern as a farmhouse can get with an all-black foyer, dining area with metal chandeliers and expansive great room anchored by a floating gold fireplace. Floating stairs wrap around a bonsai tree, ascending to the top level complete with a catwalk.

One of seven bedrooms, the primary suite overlooks the entertainer’s backyard through a floor-to-ceiling wall of glass. Balconies hang off both sides of the home.

Simmons, 24, spent a year at LSU before being drafted first overall by the Philadelphia 76ers in 2016. He won NBA Rookie of the Year in 2018 and was named an all-star in the three seasons since.

Josh and Matt Altman of Douglas Elliman held the listing. Breana Moran of Keller Williams Realty and Stephen Sweeney of SGS Estates represented Simmons.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.