Ben Simmons puts on early show, Joel Embiid comes on late as Team LeBron beats Team Giannis in NBA All-Star Game

The Sixers were well represented by Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons at the 2020 NBA All-Star Game in Chicago Sunday.

Ultimately, Team LeBron won a thrilling - well, at least the fourth quarter was - game over Team Giannis, 157-155, on an Anthony Davis free throw. Kawhi Leonard won the newly named Kobe Bryant All-Star Game MVP Award scoring a game-high 30 points.

Embiid, playing without the splint on his left hand for the first time since having surgery to repair a torn ligament in his left ring finger, got Team Giannis on the board with an early dunk.

Then Simmons put on a show.

Luka lobs it to Ben 🔨 pic.twitter.com/oDVHmQrXlU — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) February 17, 2020

He's tryin' to put on a show tonight. pic.twitter.com/waKbYDJtQA — Philadelphia 76ers (@sixers) February 17, 2020

Simmons had 10 points, three rebounds and three assists in the first half.

The NBA decided to break away from its traditional game format, making each quarter its own mini-game. That means each period had its own tip-off.

And would you look at who was squaring off to start the second.

(Simmons won the tip, by the way)

Not to be outdone, Embiid had a couple fancy dunks of his own as Team Giannis built a lead in the third.

Simmons also had this beauty of a put-back dunk for good measure.

He took a spill at the end but appeared no worse for wear for the rest of the game.

Another wrinkle in the new format this year is that the fourth quarter wasn't timed, and the teams played to a "target score." In honor of Kobe Bryant, the "target score" was 157 - 24 more points than what Team Giannis, who was in the lead, had total heading into the fourth quarter.

With Team Giannis nearing that point total, Embiid made his presence felt down the stretch, including dropping this nasty Dream Shake on LeBron James.

SMOOTH post move from Joel Embiid.#TeamGiannis 152#TeamLeBron 152



FINAL TARGET SCORE: 157



📺: TNT pic.twitter.com/2SyUnwMhvC







— NBA (@NBA) February 17, 2020

Both Embiid (22 points, 10 rebounds) and Simmons (17 points, six rebounds, five assists, two steals) showed why they were selected for the game.

They'll return to the court for the Sixers Thursday against the Nets at the Wells Fargo Center.

