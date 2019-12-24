Ben Simmons puts arm around Christian Wood, pleads with ref to rescind double technical (video)

Ben Simmons and Christian Wood, former 76ers teammates, are apparently still close.

So close, they talked during Philadelphia’s win over Detroit last night.

A referee didn’t like the tone of the conversation, though, hitting the players with a double technical foul. Simmons objected by putting his arm around Wood to show they were on friendly terms. That didn’t go anywhere.

I don’t envy referees trying to determine which trash talk is friend and which isn’t. When they whistle friendly trash talk, the officials look quite silly.

Now, Simmons and Wood face $2,000 fines that accompany technical fouls.