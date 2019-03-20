Ben Simmons gives sneaker shout-out to Aussie political protester ‘Egg Boy’

A teenager achieved worldwide notoriety Saturday when he cracked an egg on the head of far-right Australian Sen. Fraser Anning while filming the whole thing.

Now that fame has spread all the way to the sneakers of Australia’s most famous basketball player.

Philadelphia 76ers point guard Ben Simmons took the floor Tuesday against the Charlotte Hornets with “Egg Boy,” the teenager’s new nickname, written on his sneakers. The fashion choice was captured on the Instagram story of Paddy Steinfort, the Sixers’s director of performance and leadership development.

Ben Simmons giving a shout out to Egg Boy on court for the 76ers tonight (via @pjsteinfort) pic.twitter.com/zPJMEZ7zwn — Tom Steinfort (@tomsteinfort) March 19, 2019

Simmons was clearly feeling something while bearing the small political statement on his shoes, as he finished the game with a team-high 28 points on a nearly perfect 11-of-12 shooting. He also chipped in eight rebounds and five assists.

The “Egg Boy” has since been released from custody without charges, pending further investigations. A GoFundMe set up in his honor has since raised more than $70,000 with plans to “send a majority of the money to the victims of the Christchurch terrorist attack,” the white supremacist attack on two mosques that claimed the lives of 50 people.

The teen has received praise from many corners of the internet for egging Anning, who once called for a “final solution” while advocating for a “White Australia” immigration policy. The egging directly followed Anning’s release of a grotesque statement following the terrorist attack citing Muslim immigration as the main reason behind the deliberate attack on Muslims and calling Islam the “religious equivalent of fascism.”

It appears Ben Simmons is a fan of "Egg Boy." (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

