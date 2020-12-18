Ben Simmons offered, but Rockets also looking beyond Harden trade list

All-Star guard Ben Simmons has been made available by the Philadelphia 76ers in trade discussions for perennial MVP finalist James Harden of the Houston Rockets, per ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

However, no deal is said to be close, and the Rockets are also shopping Harden beyond his preferred four-team list of Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Milwaukee, and Miami. Because “The Beard” is under contract for at least two more seasons, any team could potentially trade for Harden in hopes of convincing him into a long-term partnership over time.

Even if Harden were to leave upon becoming a free agent, it would certainly be worth it if it brings that team a championship — as was the case for the Toronto Raptors and Kawhi Leonard in the 2018-19 season.

Here’s how ESPN characterizes the state of trade talks, as of Thursday:

Several teams told ESPN that they’re feeling less inhibited about trading for Harden without an assurance that he’d re-sign once he can become a free agent in two years. While the Sixers have signaled a willingness to include All-Star guard Ben Simmons in trade packages for Harden, those talks have come nowhere close to a deal, sources said. The Nets are limited by the Rockets’ interest in their personnel, and likely would need a third team to emerge in talks, sources said. So far, the Rockets’ steep asking price of young players and pick hasn’t moved any of their discussions into an advanced stage.

Per Wojnarowski and Ramona Shelburne, several playoff-caliber teams in both the Eastern Conference and the Western Conference are “finding increased comfort in committing high-level trade assets” in talks to acquire Harden. The reference to West teams is noteworthy, since Harden’s preferred list to this point is comprised entirely of East teams.

The Rockets have ongoing discussions on several fronts and have been communicating with Harden about those scenarios, per ESPN.

Because of the length of Harden’s contract, the Rockets could easily keep him themselves, in hopes of eventually improving the relationship. Yet, it’s a delicate balance, because if they’re convinced that he will ultimately leave — then their maximum leverage in talks could come sooner rather than later, since he has still two full seasons still left on his contract.

While Simmons alone may not be sufficient value for an MVP-caliber player in Harden, Philadelphia’s willingness to dangle a 24-year-old All-Star who is under contract for five more years appears to be a strong signal of Daryl Morey’s desire to reunite with Harden. Morey, formerly GM of the Rockets, is now president of basketball operations for the 76ers.

Citing sources, ESPN reports that while Houston still plans to start the 2020-21 season with Harden on the roster, they “are exhibiting a desire to teams that they’ll move on completing a deal as soon as possible.”

