Ben Simmons not concerned about potential Sixer fines

However, sources have said Simmons isn’t concerned about the fine. Money plays no role in his decision-making. Simmons is doing all the things that will lead to a trade.

Source: Keith Pompey @ The Philadelphia Inquirer

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Who’s ready for Ben Simmons media d…..Sixers media day? pic.twitter.com/Ps3FCQxrF8 – 6:55 AM

Ryan Blackburn @NBABlackburn

NEW episode of Pickaxe and Roll, presented by @DKSportsbook:

Stop worrying about a Ben Simmons trade. It ain’t happening. Not to the Nuggets anyway.

That and more on media week and training camp. denverstiffs.com/2021/9/27/2269… – 2:27 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Sixers fans, what do you want to find out at media day tomorrow that doesn’t involve Ben Simmons ? – 8:47 PM

Bob Garcia @bgarciaivsports

Stephen Curry Just stirred the pot again with his sly comments concerning Ben Simmons.

sportscasting.com/stephen-curry-… – 2:31 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

📆 Circle October 1st on your calendar.

@Bobby Marks tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell why that’s a key date in the Ben Simmons saga and how it might affect where the 76ers ultimately trade him. pic.twitter.com/ASLQE78xt7 – 1:30 PM

Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Look this Kyrie story ain’t great but at least Ben Simmons is practicing social distancing – 11:01 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Controversial take: Ben Simmons and Rich Paul are acting completely rationally if their goal is to get Simmons on a new team.

This kind of a circus is built into the NBA experience if you want teams to have the best chance to retain the stars* they draft long-term. – 9:00 PM

Matt Steinmetz @SteinmetzNBA

Ben Simmons would be best drive-and-kick player Curry ever played with, and among best low-post double-team guys, too. – 8:50 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

I’m covering the Twins tonight and tomorrow so if the Timberwolves are going to trade for Ben Simmons, the next 36 hours would likely be the time they do it. – 7:04 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Multiple reports say Ben Simmons won’t play for the 76ers again.

Frank Isola tells Brian Scalabrine this shows “The Process” didn’t work in Philadelphia. pic.twitter.com/jcwrMdIltO – 3:35 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

The whole Philly fans are ruthless thing is crazy. This is definitely a tough fan base here, but they also appreciate the hell out of their athletes here. I’ll never forget the dude trying to help Ben Simmons with his free throws and supporting him. Give me a break man. – 3:16 PM

Mike Lynch @SportInfo247

I’m not even angry at Ben Simmons. Just disappointed

Ok, I’m also very, very angry – 2:56 PM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Ben Simmons turns away 76ers teammates request for meeting, won’t change mind about trade

sportando.basketball/en/ben-simmons… – 2:24 PM

Andrew Sharp @andrewsharp

Hearing Ben Simmons is spending all his days in an ornate Klutch panic room. Soundproof, no calls in or out, full court gym for IG highlight videos – 2:20 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

Ben Simmons is reportedly remaining firm on wanting out of the 76ers.

@Brian Windhorst tells @Brian Geltzeiler and @Sam Mitchell that Simmons doesn’t intend on showing his face in Philadelphia again. pic.twitter.com/rVYY2kikgD – 2:00 PM

Tommy Beer @TommyBeer

Sixers team group text to Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/Oc8F2uXjS8 – 1:46 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Philadelphia’s next big decision in the Ben Simmons saga, what looms in Minnesota after the Wolves’ front-office implosion and more from around the league … all via my latest This Week In Basketball column: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime… – 1:30 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Sixers teammates wanted to meet with Ben Simmons, he turned them away nba.nbcsports.com/2021/09/25/rep… – 1:24 PM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

Sixers players wanted to fly to LA this week to meet with Ben Simmons but were told not to and that he didn’t want to meet, per @Shams Charania. pic.twitter.com/LjuGSB3PPY – 1:17 PM

Shams Charania @ShamsCharania

Sources: Philadelphia 76ers players wanted to take a jet to Los Angeles this week to meet with Ben Simmons, but were informed not to come and that the three-time All-Star did not want to meet.

Details: theathletic.com/news/ben-simmo… – 12:56 PM

Candace Buckner @CandaceDBuckner

Good morning! I wrote a column about Ben Simmons and who gets to be called a ‘superstar’ in the NBA:

washingtonpost.com/sports/2021/09… – 9:08 AM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Still completely slack-jawed at Doc Rivers comparing Ben Simmons and his representatives to Trump supporting, Big Lie denialists days before training camp starts, as they’re in the middle of trying to convince Simmons to come back and join the team.

Sixers always gonna Sixer. – 8:02 AM

Harrison Wind @HarrisonWind

What we learned with the Nuggets today:

– Tarik Black signed with Denver for training camp.

– Nikola Jokic is the 6th best player in the NBA, per ESPN

– Ben Simmons was spotted at Casa Bonita in Lakewood last night. Witnesses said he only lasted 15 seconds in Black Bart’s Cave – 9:27 PM

Christopher Hine @ChristopherHine

For Sunday’s paper (but published online now!) I wrote about what the events of this week might signal about the Marc Lore/Rodriguez tenure and what this might mean more immediately for the Timberwolves pursuit of Ben Simmons: startribune.com/gersson-rosas-… – 4:28 PM

CBS NBA @CBSSportsNBA

Doc Rivers makes a Donald Trump comparison while discussing Ben Simmons’ situation with 76ers

cbssports.com/nba/news/doc-r… – 4:03 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

Assessing Timberwolves fallout after Gersson Rosas’ dismissal, from ownership’s role to a potential Ben Simmons trade

via @TheAthletic theathletic.com/2846535/2021/0… – 3:43 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

New #TheMismatch!

Join @Chris Vernon and @Kevin O’Connor as they discuss the front office upheaval in Minnesota, Ben Simmons’s potential to sit out training camp, and more!

therin.gr/75QTfYA – 3:37 PM

Henry Abbott @TrueHoop

On BRING IT IN @David Thorpe and @jarodhector on Ben Simmons as an actual human being truehoop.com/p/bring-it-in-… Really recommend taking a minute to read David’s free story “Healing Ben Simmons” truehoop.com/p/healing-ben-… pic.twitter.com/xIHf2ivzcY – 2:18 PM

Marc Stein @TheSteinLine

Quiet final week of the NBA offseason? Yeah, right.

The latest in Philly, Minnesota and more all feature in my This Week In Basketball column freshly sent to inboxes worldwide: marcstein.substack.com/p/weekend-dime…

Sign up to get all the Ben Simmons coverage direct: marcstein.substack.com – 1:40 PM

Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

Sam Presti emphasizes that the Thunder won’t take any shortcuts in this rebuilding process.

In other words, go ahead and trash your Karl-Anthony Towns and Ben Simmons trade machine results. – 11:21 AM

More on this storyline

Dane Moore: Whoever you talk to around the league, it’s a lot of the same thing when it comes to a Ben Simmons trade: “It all starts Monday”. If/when Simmons does not show up to training camp, that’s when the trade market really starts to materialize, and real offers start coming in. -via Twitter @DaneMooreNBA / September 27, 2021

76ers swingman Danny Green addressed the Simmons situation this week on the latest episode of his “Inside the Green Room” podcast. “This has nothing to do with the organization,” said Green. “This has to do with us. We just want to meet with him on a personal level, on a human being, friend level. If he still considers us friends, we don’t know if that’s the case yet or not. -via Larry Brown Sports / September 27, 2021

“I know he still communicates with some of the guys,” Green added. “I haven’t been in communication with him. But I would love to meet with him and sit down and talk just to see where his head was at. Let him know that we have his back and we want him back and just give him some friendly advice. Just first and foremost as a human being, as a professional.” -via Larry Brown Sports / September 27, 2021