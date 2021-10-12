Ben Simmons meeting with Sixers’ leadership

Simmons is expected to meet with the organization’s leadership starting Tuesday at the team’s practice facility, sources said. That will be telltale for the organization to begin to discover whether there’s an opening to convince Simmons that a reconciliation is possible — or whether Simmons’ return is simply what’s needed to get the kind of trade that the Sixers want to stay contenders around All-NBA center Joel Embiid.

Source: Adrian Wojnarowski @ ESPN

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Ben Simmons reports to Philadelphia 76ers #NBA

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 6:56 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t available to open the season, Doc Rivers and the #Sixers ‘pretty much know’ who will take his spot with the starters: bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/tP5kTJFmnl – 6:50 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Joel Embiid on welcoming Ben Simmons back into the locker room: “I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We’re all professionals. We want to win. He gives me the best chance to win … We’re going to be fine.”

inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… – 6:37 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Joel Embiid looks forward to Ben Simmons returning because it’ll make the #Sixers a better team, but ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/usU0ettxIM – 6:30 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

‘I’m still not convinced Ben Simmons will play for Sixers again’ by Locked On 76ers – Daily Podcast On The Philadelphia Sixers megaphone.link/LKN1139800898 – 6:07 AM

Chris Sheridan @sheridanhoops

We should finally have some clarity on the Ben Simmons situation today. Can we have a daily-double with Kyrie? Or is that asking to much? – 4:59 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 4:55 AM

Story continues

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Final ESPN story on Ben Simmons’ surprise return to the 76ers on Monday night: es.pn/3mDxS60 – 2:23 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Ben Simmons in Philly pic.twitter.com/ccZX0aNGkO – 1:43 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Joined @NotthefakeSVP on Ben Simmons and a wild day in Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/UQp6Q2Z3HM – 1:25 AM

Kane Pitman @KanePitman

This Ben Simmons story reminds me of the time I showed up to the grocery store for a shift as a teenager after not having worked there for six months. They promptly told me I was off the books and to go home. Needed that guaranteed contact. – 1:02 AM

Dan Favale @danfavale

ben simmons outside the sixers facility pic.twitter.com/cST2pr4dBU – 12:50 AM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI: Ben Simmons arrives in Philly for COVID test; Sixers want him back inquirer.com/sixers/sixers-… via @phillyinquirer – 12:43 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia. And his Sixers teammates say it doesn’t have to be awkward — but they weren’t sitting around waiting for him to get here as they’ve prepared during the preseason

phillyvoice.com/ben-simmons-re… – 12:25 AM

Gina Mizell @ginamizell

Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons’ potential return to the Sixers: “There’s gonna be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward. We are professionals. We want to win. I want to win. … He’s just come in and buy in, and we’re gonna be fine.” – 12:16 AM

David MacKay @DavidMacKayNBA

When it comes to Ben Simmons, no news is good ne—

I’m just playing. No news is apparently enough to report on every single day for several months.

Breaking: Simmons is a triple-sneezer! Those are elite numbers. – 12:11 AM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Ben Simmons at practice tomorrow pic.twitter.com/T1YKiOlhoh – 12:10 AM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA column: If Ben Simmons isn’t available to start the season, Doc Rivers and the #Sixers ‘pretty much know’ who will take his spot with 1st unit: bit.ly/3v6ViEL pic.twitter.com/V3RbnmYAHO – 11:35 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #Sixers story: Joel Embiid on a potential Ben Simmons return: ‘I think there’s going to be some adjustments, but it doesn’t need to be awkward’ bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/z5aARuY5vQ – 11:17 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Joel Embiid on Ben Simmons potentially returning: “It’s good for the organization… We’re a better team with him than without, that’s for sure. So I’m happy things are resolved.” pic.twitter.com/NSuh2dSrn4 – 11:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Full Joel Embiid quote on what the locker room reaction would be if Ben Simmons returns. pic.twitter.com/Q8AlbDasjq – 11:03 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers center Joel Embiid: ‘I tried (to talk to Ben Simmons), but I was unsuccessful. … There’s going to be some adjustments, but we’re going to be fine.’ – 10:45 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid says he hasn’t talked to Ben Simmons since last season ended. Says he tried but it wasn’t successful #Sixers – 10:44 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers Joel Embiid said he’s happy Ben Simmons is back in Philadelphia and Simmons ‘makes us a better team’ pic.twitter.com/jznCicbiYl – 10:37 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Joel Embiid says he isn’t sure if Ben Simmons is going to play for the #Sixers but made it clear that getting Simmons back gives them the best chance to win – 10:36 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Joel Embiid says that Ben Simmons being back is good for the organization and that he gives the team their best chance to win right now #Sixers – 10:36 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

“It’s good for the organization. It’s something that everybody wanted.” – Joel Embiid on hearing that Ben Simmons is back in Philly. – 10:35 PM

Adam Zagoria @AdamZagoria

Now on @ForbesSports

Ben Simmons Returns To Philadelphia As Doc Rivers Says The Sixers Would Love To Have Him Back via @forbes forbes.com/sites/adamzago… – 10:32 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on All-Star Ben Simmons reporting to the 76ers in Philadelphia on Monday night: es.pn/3FG3nFe – 10:32 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers says Ben Simmons could be at practice this week after he landed in Philly tonight #Sixers pic.twitter.com/KCCtN32BqI – 10:26 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#Sixers coach Doc Rivers expects Ben Simmons to be back with the team later this week: pic.twitter.com/ChE5CHl7Vw – 10:25 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers jokes and says that he’s gonna call @Adrian Wojnarowski to find out what’s going on regarding Ben Simmons after tonight’s game. – 10:25 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Doc Rivers on the latest Ben Simmons story development: “I’m gonna call @Adrian Wojnarowski and find out what’s going on” – 10:25 PM

Derek Bodner @DerekBodnerNBA

Final: Sixers win 115-104. I double checked my typing this time.

Furkan Korkmaz (27) and Isaiah Joe (20) led the way, with Embiid dropping 14 in an 8 minute run. Ben Simmons has landing in Philly and taken a covid test. Things are about to get interesting. – 10:15 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Sixers win, 115-104. Ben Simmons back in Philadelphia. A million other things going on in sports. Interesting night. – 10:15 PM

Bill Ingram @TheRocketGuy

In our preview of the Eastern Conference, @RandyBSP asked me where I thought Ben Simmons would be… And it looks like I was right! #BackSportsPage #NBA

open.spotify.com/episode/3Q32Wp… – 10:13 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Ben Simmons realized that he was gonna lose his starting point guard spot to Furkan Korkmaz and hopped on the 1st plane back to Philly – 9:51 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

End of 3rd QTR: Nets 73, Sixers 100

Kevin Durant (23 PTS, 7 REBS), James Harden (21 PTS, 4 ASTS) and the Nets are down bad. Despite not having Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris, the Sixers are running up the score while having their way with Brooklyn defensively. – 9:45 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Ben Simmons arrived in Philly today to take his COVID-19 test. #Sixers – 9:40 PM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sixers All-Star Ben Simmons has arrived in Philadelphia and took a Covid-19 test — as required by NBA protocol, sources tell ESPN. – 9:36 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Another small “Fuck Ben Simmons” chant tonight during the TV timeout, didn’t gain much momentum – 9:33 PM

Kristian Winfield @Krisplashed

I don’t even have the words for the first half I just saw out of the Nets. Yes it’s preseason, but it shouldn’t be this ugly.

Nets down 68-49 in Philadelphia at the half. The Sixers are missing Ben Simmons and Tobias Harris. Missing players aren’t an excuse. – 9:03 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Dominant opening eight minutes from Joel Embiid tonight against the Nets. 14 points and 3 assists, staking Philly to a 30-18 lead, and doing whatever he wants offensively. Sixers might be down a few guys – including, obviously, Ben Simmons – but Embiid looks regular season-ready. – 8:22 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

Updated #NBA story: Doc Rivers repeats that #Sixers want Ben Simmons back with team amid reports it could happen later this week, though Rivers won’t get into the details of his ‘good’ discussions with agent Rich Paul: bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/3WVrQzDZjO – 7:35 PM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

Doc Rivers (rightfully) wouldn’t detail any convos he has had with Rich Paul, but the head coach expects Ben Simmons to play and be accepted by his teammates whenever he returns

phillyvoice.com/doc-rivers-ben… – 7:33 PM

Ajayi Browne @ajayibrowne

Things To L👀k Out For In The Nets vs Sixers Game:

▪️Kevin Durant is fresh off of scoring a team-high 18 points versus the Bucks. He did it in 23 minutes too.

▪️Ben Simmons is out for Philadelphia.

▪️Kyrie Irving and LaMarcus Aldridge are out for Brooklyn. – 7:31 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Doc Rivers reacts to the Ben Simmons news as he gets set to possibly return to Philadelphia #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/doc… via @SixersWire #NBA – 6:47 PM

Rich Hoffman @rich_hofmann

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons: “Like we said from Day 1, we want him back… Have talked to just Rich Paul… Think it always works out one way or another… When, if he comes, he’ll be ready to play.” pic.twitter.com/7HojKnH3ZJ – 6:36 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

Doc Rivers on Ben Simmons’ looming return to the Sixers: ““We’ve said from Day 1 what we wanted. That we would love to get him back. Other than that, honestly there’s nothing to report. … Our position hasn’t changed at all.” – 6:35 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

After fielding nothing but Ben Simmons questions for the first 5 minutes of his pregame presser Doc Rivers says “You guys know we have a game tonight, right?” 😂 – 6:21 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers doesn’t believe there will be a locker room issue if Ben Simmons returns. Says the #Sixers just want to win and Simmons helps with that. – 6:20 PM

Noah Levick @NoahLevick

Doc Rivers says the Sixers’ “position hasn’t changed at all” on Ben Simmons and that the team still wants him back.

Rivers says the Sixers have had “very good conversations” with Simmons’ agent, Rich Paul, but doesn’t give details on those conversations. – 6:19 PM

Tim Bontemps @TimBontemps

Doc Rivers says that from “day one we’ve said what we wanted” — that they want Ben Simmons back. “Our position hasn’t changed at all.” Says he’s talked to Rich Paul, and not Simmons, so far, but that conversations have “gone well” throughout this process. – 6:18 PM

Justin Grasso @JGrasso_

Doc Rivers says there is nothing new to report on the Ben Simmons situation. Makes it clear the #Sixers still want him back at this point. – 6:17 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Ben Simmons could be returning to the #Sixers as soon as later this week: bit.ly/30i9gsc pic.twitter.com/gM95hrb5av – 5:30 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA story: Could Ben Simmons be reporting to the #Sixers later this week? bit.ly/30i9gsc #76ers pic.twitter.com/Yk4M1P6pwT – 2:26 PM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Ben Simmons returning to the team situation is funnier than it should be because the conversation would normally shift to how his return is going to affect Maxey’s growth/chemistry with the starters, but Doc is like: did you see that Shake Milton iso? – 1:54 PM

Anthony Puccio @APOOCH

Will more 76ers fans cheer or boo Ben Simmons? – 1:53 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

As expected, Ben Simmons just put his Moorestown house on the market, according to sources. – 1:35 PM

The Ringer @ringernba

Joel Embiid seeing Ben Simmons in Sixers training camp pic.twitter.com/cD5fCO8PR6 – 1:18 PM

Tom Moore @TomMoorePhilly

#NBA source: #Sixers are optimistic that Ben Simmons will report ‘in the near future’ – 1:03 PM

Aaron Rose @AaronBenRose

I’m sure 76ers fans will welcome Ben Simmons back with open arms. Such a warm and forgiving group – 12:26 PM

Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

According to multiple reports, talks are progressing between the #76ers & Ben Simmons for him to return to Philadelphia as early as this week.

🔊@Sam Mitchell explains what Ben Simmons needs to do if and when he returns to the team #HereTheyCome pic.twitter.com/TqR9vK2zOu – 12:23 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#ICYMI #Sixers, Rich Paul in talks to bring Ben Simmons back inquirer.com/sixers/ben-sim… via @phillyinquirer – 12:17 PM

Keith Pompey @PompeyOnSixers

#Sixers guard @Furkan Korkmaz talks about the possibility on Ben Simmons returning to the team in the near future. pic.twitter.com/c1JJAr0ZXc – 12:13 PM

Jon Krawczynski @JonKrawczynski

As reports of a possible Ben Simmons return to Philadelphia begin, here is a look at what it’s like inside one of these standoffs, with ⁦@Kelly Iko⁩.

Said one exec who has lived it: “You can’t have the player show up if he’s not all in.” theathletic.com/2850579/2021/1… – 12:09 PM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz makes his case to Ben Simmons to return to the team #Sixers sixerswire.usatoday.com/2021/10/11/fur… via @SixersWire – 12:08 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Report: Ben Simmons approaching return to 76ers nba.nbcsports.com/2021/10/11/rep… – 12:04 PM

Michael Scotto @MikeAScotto

Ben Simmons if he returns to the Philadelphia 76ers. (🎥 @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Pyasc9UVhx – 11:45 AM

Josh Newman @Joshua_Newman

Philly is asking too much for Ben Simmons, and Ben Simmons apparently just woke up and is not willing to stomach losing $245K per game.

Let’s move it along here and stop overanalyzing things. – 11:43 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Furkan Korkmaz continues to say that he would love to have Ben Simmons back on the floor. He added that he knows him very well on and off the floor. #Sixers – 11:38 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

ESPN story on talks progressing toward All-Star Ben Simmons returning to Philadelphia — as soon as this week: es.pn/3FyqwcN – 11:37 AM

Kyle Neubeck @KyleNeubeck

A Ben Simmons return appears closer than ever, as the league’s preeminent soap opera marches on phillyvoice.com/sixers-ben-sim… – 11:37 AM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Ben Simmons and Doc Rivers last night pic.twitter.com/nJCK4tepeV – 11:23 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Sportando

Discussions are ongoing between Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul to bring Ben Simmons back

sportando.basketball/en/discussions… – 11:18 AM

Jeff Eisenband @JeffEisenband

Sixers without Ben Simmons vs. Sixers with Ben Simmons pic.twitter.com/pKbcMQqRYK – 11:15 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Ben Simmons closer to returning to the Sixers but still looking for a trade

eurohoops.net/en/nba-news/12… – 11:14 AM

Jon Johnson @jonjohnsonwip

Ben Simmons is a gutless coward, who is going to report because of the only thing he cares about. Money. – 11:07 AM

The Vertical @YahooSportsNBA

The Sixers and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have made progress toward a resolution to bring Ben Simmons back to Philly, per @Adrian Wojnarowski.

The team will continue looking for trade opportunities. pic.twitter.com/Cv8432wFhF – 11:01 AM

Alex Kennedy @AlexKennedyNBA

There are five teams that have “consistently registered interest” in Ben Simmons, according to @Marc Stein.

Those teams are the Minnesota Timberwolves, Toronto Raptors, San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and Indiana Pacers: basketballnews.com/stories/wolves… – 10:58 AM

Michael Grange @michaelgrange

Turns out Ben Simmons didn’t want to lose millions over having his feelings hurt. – 10:55 AM

Chris Mannix @SIChrisMannix

A Ben Simmons return was/is inevitable. The Sixers simply aren’t going too deal him before seeing what the market looks like in the next few months. And Simmons is losing seven-figures nearly every week. The question is — will his teammates welcome Simmons back? – 10:52 AM

Keith Smith @KeithSmithNBA

Hard to imagine Ben Simmons returning to the 76ers is best for anyone. I can’t see this going well. – 10:49 AM

Adrian Wojnarowski @wojespn

Sixers officials and Klutch CEO Rich Paul have progressed in talks over recent days on a resolution to bring All-Star Ben Simmons back to Philadelphia in the near future, sources tell ESPN. Discussions are ongoing. – 10:48 AM

More on this storyline

After staying away for two weeks to start the NBA preseason, 76ers All-Star guard Ben Simmons reported to the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia on Monday night — much to the surprise of an organization that had expected him later in the week, sources told ESPN. -via ESPN / October 12, 2021

As the Sixers neared the tip of a 115-104 preseason victory over the Brooklyn Nets, Simmons — fresh off a flight from Los Angeles — entered the arena to take a COVID-19 test and start the process of returning to a franchise from which he has requested a trade, sources said. What comes next is unclear, but the Sixers are desperate to restart communication with the three-time All-Star who hasn’t had a direct conversation with the front office or coach Doc Rivers since a late August meeting in which he reiterated his desire for a trade. -via ESPN / October 12, 2021

Derek Bodner: Doc Rivers, on the progression towards Ben Simmons returning to the team. “We’ve said from Day 1 what we wanted, that we wanted him back.” Rivers says he hasn’t spoken Simmons directly, just Rich Paul. Said they’ve always had good conversations. -via Twitter @DerekBodnerNBA / October 11, 2021