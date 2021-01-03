Ben Simmons loves Sixers growing chemistry, focus on winning games

The Philadelphia 76ers have a lot of expectations and that comes with the territory when a team has stars Ben Simmons and Joel Embiid. After a tough finish to the 2019-20 season, the Sixers had a busy offseason and the moves seem to be paying off on the floor.

The offense is clicking. There seems to be more accountability under new coach Doc Rivers. And the guys are genuinely happy to be around each other. In Saturday’s win over the Charlotte Hornets, the bench was getting very excited after every 3-point bucket the Sixers made and that shows a chemistry missing in the past.

“We got a good group,” Simmons said. “Chemistry is good off the floor. It makes it even better when we’re winning and playing the right way and sharing the ball. Guys don’t worry about who’s getting the ball as long as we’re scoring and winning games. That’s what it’s all about for us. Our goal is to win a championship, and to do that, we need everybody.”

The Sixers are continuing to focus on winning basketball games and working hard off the floor to ensure they can get to their goals. As Simmons mentioned, there is a sense within the organization they will need to continue to work off the floor in order to produce on the floor.

It is something that Rivers reminds them of every chance he gets.

“I just know we’re a good basketball team,” Rivers said. “I know we’re gonna be a lot better. We got a lot of work to do, and our guys understand that. I tell them every day and if we can believe in that, then yeah we’re gonna be a dangerous team.”

Philadelphia will host the Charlotte Hornets on Monday and it will be another opportunity to get better.

