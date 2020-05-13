Throughout the coronavirus pandemic, some have gotten adventurous with hairstyles and personal grooming.

On Tuesday night, Ben Simmons teased fans with a new look that a certain six-foot guard from Georgetown made popular around these parts.

Allen Iverson called.

When Simmons posted this on his Instagram, it was fair to wonder if this was a classic troll job. We're talking about a dude that pranked his mom by serving her scrambled eggs loaded with fish sauce.

But lo and behold …





It's a good look for the Fresh Prince.

And the last time a No. 1 overall pick for the Sixers went with this look, it worked out pretty damn well.

Subscribe and rate Sixers Talk: Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | YouTube





Click here to download the MyTeams App by NBC Sports! Receive comprehensive coverage of your teams and stream the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies games easily on your device.





More on the Sixers

Ben Simmons has a new look and ... wow originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia



