Ben Simmons leads to 76ers fine, where is Kyrie Irving?

On this edition of Posted Up with Chris Haynes, fellow NBA writer Vince Goodwill joins the show with the latest news surrounding the NBA’s $25,000 fine of the Philadelphia 76ers. Why is the league not going after Ben Simmons & what can we expect next after two games in the last 24 hours were postponed due to COVID-19 protocols?

Kyrie Irving was mysteriously absent for his 3rd straight game this weekend due to personal reasons. Has the All-Star guard spoken with the Nets leadership?

Last but certainly not least, Chris and Vince hold a conversation on race, the media, and the NBA as Minnesota Timberwolves star D’Angelo Russell asked reporters for their opinion on last week’s attack on the Capitol.

