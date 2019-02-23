Ben Simmons and Jusuf Nurkic begin NBA's newest beef at the free throw line

Jack Baer
Yahoo Sports

Down 14 points in the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Ben Simmons didn’t seem in a good mood when he walked up to the free throw line. And then Jusuf Nurkic started talking.

The Blazers center gleefully reacted to Simmons’ first miss at the charity stripe, and then, Simmons, a career 57.1 percent free throw shooter, lost his cool.

Ben Simmons has some words for Jusuf Nurkic


Didn’t catch that? Here’s the quick transcript:

NURKIC: Hell no!

SIMMONS: You talk a lot of s— for being a–.  Be f—— quiet.

The game would end as a runaway 130-115 Blazers win, in which Nurkic posted a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and four assists against a team that didn’t really have an answer for him with Joel Embiid out with a sore knee. Simmons himself went off for 29 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Naturally, Nurkic responded by talking even more s—, going in on Simmons’ infamous struggles scoring from outside of the paint.


Ben Simmons and Jusu Nurkic meet again on Instagram

The Bosnian center also took to Instagram after the game to note that Simmons’ head is now on his fireplace … or something.

View this post on Instagram

“Thinkin they lions, tigers and bears I go hunt and put heads on my fireplace…” #BosnianBeast #hadžomoj #ripcity

A post shared by Jusuf Nurkić (@bosnianbeast27) on Feb 23, 2019 at 1:56pm PST


Pretty snappy photo of Nurkic stuffing Simmons at the basket, right? That would be the case, except for one small problem that Simmons noticed a commenter pointing out.


Sadly, this was the final Blazers-Sixers matchup of the regular season, so it’s probably going to be a while before we see Simmons’ full response, ideally with a healthy Embiid at his side.

Jusuf Nurkic hit a sore spot for Ben Simmons on Saturday. (Getty Images)
