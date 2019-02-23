Ben Simmons and Jusuf Nurkic begin NBA's newest beef at the free throw line

Down 14 points in the third quarter of the Philadelphia 76ers’ game against the Portland Trail Blazers on Saturday, Ben Simmons didn’t seem in a good mood when he walked up to the free throw line. And then Jusuf Nurkic started talking.

The Blazers center gleefully reacted to Simmons’ first miss at the charity stripe, and then, Simmons, a career 57.1 percent free throw shooter, lost his cool.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Ben Simmons has some words for Jusuf Nurkic

Ben Simmons talking BIG trash to Nurkic 👀 (NSFW) (via @WorldWideWob)pic.twitter.com/zGPHAInXDC — Yahoo Sports NBA (@YahooSportsNBA) February 23, 2019





Didn’t catch that? Here’s the quick transcript:

NURKIC: Hell no! SIMMONS: You talk a lot of s— for being a–. Be f—— quiet.

The game would end as a runaway 130-115 Blazers win, in which Nurkic posted a team-high 24 points on 9-of-13 shooting, 10 rebounds and four assists against a team that didn’t really have an answer for him with Joel Embiid out with a sore knee. Simmons himself went off for 29 points, seven rebounds and 10 assists.

Naturally, Nurkic responded by talking even more s—, going in on Simmons’ infamous struggles scoring from outside of the paint.

Story continues

Jusuf Nurkic on trash talk from Ben Simmons: “I’m a better shooter than him, I guess. The way he’s able to shoot – or not able to shoot – is ridiculous.” Evan Turner, seated a few feet away, asked who Nurk was talking about. “The best shooter on the floor. Your boy Ben Simmons.” — Michael Lee (@MrMichaelLee) February 23, 2019





Ben Simmons and Jusu Nurkic meet again on Instagram

The Bosnian center also took to Instagram after the game to note that Simmons’ head is now on his fireplace … or something.





Pretty snappy photo of Nurkic stuffing Simmons at the basket, right? That would be the case, except for one small problem that Simmons noticed a commenter pointing out.





Sadly, this was the final Blazers-Sixers matchup of the regular season, so it’s probably going to be a while before we see Simmons’ full response, ideally with a healthy Embiid at his side.

Jusuf Nurkic hit a sore spot for Ben Simmons on Saturday. (Getty Images)

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Panthers’ Reid rips ‘false narratives’ about Kaepernick

• Sohi: DeRozan loves and loses again in Toronto return

• Sources: Warriors’ Green close to hiring LeBron’s agent

• Report: Harper meeting with Phillies owner in Las Vegas

