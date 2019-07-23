Has Ben Simmons improved his jump shot this offseason?

It's that time of year. When videos surface of NBA players working out or playing pickup games in the offseason that make people lose their minds one way or another.

This is especially the case with players who have glaring weaknesses fans are hoping they develop during the summer, and a recent video of Ben Simmons making jump shots should foster a pretty big reaction.

Simmons has just about every skill you'd want from a player besides an ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. Not only that, but his unwillingness to take shots from anywhere outside of the paint has hurt the Sixers offense in back-to-back postseasons. If Simmons develops a consistent jump shot of any kind, the Celtics, among the rest of the Eastern Conference is in trouble.

Boston already matches up poorly with the Sixers on paper. Philly has a ton of size with Simmons, Al Horford and Joel Embiid that the Celtics simply can't match. The Sixers' primary weakness may be perimeter shot-creation and floor spacing, but if Simmons can force his defender to play closer than the three-foot cushion he usually faces against Brad Stevens' teams, they'll be an incredibly tough out in the playoffs.

But I mean, come on. Are we really going to put stock in a 27-second video where Simmons makes four jumpers with that absolutely hideous form with his left elbow sticking out? Really?

But let's not rain on Philly's parade. Let it fly, Ben Simmons. Let it fly.

