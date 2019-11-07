Ben Simmons forced to leave Sixers game with sprained shoulder, re-evaluated on Thursday

Kurt Helin
NBC Sports

On the night Philadelphia got Joel Embiid back on the court, they lost their other All-Star to an injury that is a little concerning.

It happened when Simmons got the ball near the low post, turned baseline and drove putting his shoulder into Royce O’Neal — then pulled back, passed out and grabbed his shoulder. The collision left Simmons with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, reports Paul Hudrick and Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Simmons did not return to the game.

While they are using the word “minor” this is a sprain to the shoulder of Simmons’ dominant hand, so it could be a little more than nothing. The likely MRI in Denver will answer those questions.

Simmons is averaging 15 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds a game, and he is shooting 49.4 percent — not terrible, but well below his All-Star season a year ago.

 

