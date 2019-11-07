Ben Simmons forced to leave Sixers game with sprained shoulder, re-evaluated on Thursday

On the night Philadelphia got Joel Embiid back on the court, they lost their other All-Star to an injury that is a little concerning.

It happened when Simmons got the ball near the low post, turned baseline and drove putting his shoulder into Royce O’Neal — then pulled back, passed out and grabbed his shoulder. The collision left Simmons with a sprained AC joint in his right shoulder, reports Paul Hudrick and Serena Winters of NBC Sports Philadelphia. Simmons did not return to the game.

Ben Simmons has a minor sprain of the AC joint in his right shoulder. He will be reevaluated tomorrow in Denver. — Serena Winters (@SerenaWinters) November 7, 2019

While they are using the word “minor” this is a sprain to the shoulder of Simmons’ dominant hand, so it could be a little more than nothing. The likely MRI in Denver will answer those questions.

Simmons is averaging 15 points, 7.7 assists, and 6.2 rebounds a game, and he is shooting 49.4 percent — not terrible, but well below his All-Star season a year ago.