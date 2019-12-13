Ben Simmons’ new defensive trick, pushing screener into shooter, gives Celtics weird four-point play (video)

Ben Simmons remains a mess with 3-pointers.

This time, defensively.

The 76ers point guard closed out on Kemba Walker… by plowing right through Daniel Theis, who crashed into Walker. In another highlight during a loss, Walker made the 3-pointer anyway. Theis then sunk the free throw to give the Celtics an odd four-point play.

Still, Philadelphia beat Boston, 115-109.