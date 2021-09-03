How a Ben Simmons-to-the-Celtics trade could impact the Nets

The Brooklyn Nets are the favorites to win the 2022 NBA Championship despite the Milwaukee Bucks entering the new campaign as the reigning champs. As a result, teams are stacking up their personnel, especially in the Eastern Conference, to prepare. A team to keep an eye on is Celtics because they aren’t done assembling their team.

Boston is one of the best destinations for Ben Simmons, who requested to be traded by the Sixers on Tuesday. The three-time All-Star is only 25-years-old and he still has a lot of potential. Despite coming off of a tragic playoff performance, Simmons can be given that fresh new start at the TD Garden. More importantly, he would be teaming up with one of the best rising stars in the league in the form of Jayson Tatum.

With Dennis Schroder being one of the team’s key acquisitions this summer, the Celtics are becoming more and more of a threat. Keep in mind, next season they will have All-Star Jaylen Brown back after suffering a season ending wrist injury last year. Still, last year Boston took Brooklyn to five games in the postseason without him.

The Celtics are serious contenders going into the new campaign; however, they will have to compete with the Milwaukee Bucks to see who will be the biggest threat to the Nets in the East. Although Simmons has a long way to go in improving his shooting and showing up in the playoffs, his defense can make an immediate impact in Boston.