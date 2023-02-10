Ben Simmons with an alley oop vs the Chicago Bulls

Is Russell Westbrook a loser in this deal?
With the 2023 NBA trade deadline passing by, lets analyze which teams optimized the opportunity and which ones failed to do so.
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
Playing at Fiserv Forum before embarking on a four-game road trip, the Bucks were never in the game after the first few minutes.
The Milwaukee Bucks have acquired former Marquette star Jae Crowder, who hasn't played this season while the Suns sought to trade him.
The Lakers have traded center Thomas Bryant to the Denver Nuggets for reserve guard Davon Reed and three future second-round picks.
The Sixers are set to pick up Jalen McDaniels and trade Matisse Thybulle to the Blazers as part of a multi-team deal, a source confirmed Thursday to NBC Sports Philadelphia. By Noah Levick
Doc Rivers devised a game plan that essentially dared Blake Griffin to beat the Sixers on Wednesday night, and the Celtics veteran made his former head coach pay.
Donte DiVincenzo spoke with NBC Sports Bay Area about the business of being traded, and his message to his Warriors teammates.
The Celtics reportedly made a shrewd move Thursday by landing Mike Muscala from the Thunder at a relatively low cost.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
NBA fans and media members react to the biggest moves at the trade deadline, including the Lakers trading Russell Westbrook.
The Pacers added Indianapolis native George Hill and Serge Ibaka at the NBA trade deadline
James Wiseman is gone, and with him a Warriors vision for the future.
For the Knicks, it was a relatively timid trade deadline, at least compared to the star names they were linked to and the rest of the league. Let’s break down who’s departing, who’s arriving, and how it affects the Knicks’ postseason hopes.
"When we were getting our heads beat in by UConn for all those years, I said nothing.”
The NBA trade deadline has passed, and the Milwaukee Bucks acquired Jae Crowder. Follow here for the latest updates on the buyout market.
Dario Saric is averaging a career-low 5.8 points in 37 games (12 starts) this season after missing all last season returning from a torn right ACL.
The Milwaukee Bucks and Los Angeles Lakers play in a primetime game on TNT. Here's what you should know about LeBron James, the Bucks injury report, trades and more.
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith said Chicago Bulls legend Michael Jordan is the greatest scorer ever, not LeBron James, despite the Lakers star setting the all-time scoring record.