Ben Simmons air-balls desperation turnaround 3-pointer with six seconds left (video)

Ben Simmons finally made a 3-pointer.

Now, he’s upping the degree of difficulty.

With the 76ers down three points on their final possession against the Raptors last night, Tobias Harris missed a 3-pointer. Simmons chased down a long rebound and immediately launched a long turnaround 3-pointer – despite six remaining in the game.

Joel Embiid‘s scoreless night cost Philadelphia throughout the game, but Simmons’ losing track of time was the final blunder that did in the 76ers.

There was so much time left, Pascal Siakam even got an exclamation-point dunk on the other end after Simmons’ miss.