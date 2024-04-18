Ben Sampson: From timid freshman to Maverick Legend

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — It’s time for Mav swimming legend Ben Sampson to move on.

After four years, two National Titles, two National Swimmer of the Year Awards, 14 All-American selections, and a Division-II record in the 200-m backstroke later, Sampson is headed to the University of Texas at Austin.

And for Sampson, leaving his home isn’t easy.

“Every time I think about leaving it just like breaks my heart. Because I don’t want to leave,” Sampson said.

“I was a nobody coming in and [CMU] made me into who I am. It took a long time and a long build-up to where I am now. And I’m pretty proud of it I’m not gonna lie. I’m really proud of it and I’m just excited for the future too.”

“I’ve done every possible thing that I’ve wanted to do here and the competitor in me is like ‘I want more and I need more’ and the only way to get that is to, is to go.”

And the moment he entered the transfer portal, it became clear that Sampson wouldn’t be lacking options.

“Literally every coach reached out to me that you could possibly name.”

“That was kind of a cool feeling you know like coming from a smaller division 2 school to being recruited by all these Olympic coaches.”

In the end, he chose Texas, a program with 15 men’s national championships.

“Texas is a swimming dynasty like they have been known for swimming for 40 plus years.”

But right now before he thinks Longhorns, Sampson is focused on Olympic trials. Not that he expects to be in Paris this summer, but because it’s a chance to compete with America’s best.

“As of right now no I’m not going to Paris. There is a ton of talent and [Olympic Trials] is kind of where everyone comes together for one big meet and it’s just the best of the best -.1% of swimmers qualify for the Olympic trials.”

The main goal for Sampson is 2028 in Los Angeles, and folks, just wait. Sampson’s time on the world’s biggest stage will come.

