Ben Rortvedt, Alex Jackson providing a welcome care package for Rays

ST. PETERSBURG — The first talks Ben Rortvedt had with any of the Rays’ pitchers came when he walked into Tropicana Field a few hours before the March 28 season opener, having been acquired in a trade the day before, and said hello.

Alex Jackson had the benefit of time with some of the pitchers at Triple-A Durham in August, during this year’s spring training and then again with Durham in April but never said a word to them that mattered in the majors until he was called up on May 3.

Now that they have settled into their jobs a bit, the conversations have been constant, with the steady flow of communication — in both directions — considered a significant part of the success the Rays have had with the two new catchers.

“I certainly see the interaction during the game,” said manager Kevin Cash, a former big-league catcher. “Whether it’s A.J. or Ben, they’re both very communicative with the pitchers. … There’s just a lot of care there.”

During games, the signs can be obvious: Jackson or Rortvedt pumping their fist to encourage a pitcher, putting their palms down to calm them or heading to the mound for face time and cut-to-the-chase conversations.

But there also are many other occasions, in the formal pregame strategy sessions with pitching coach Kyle Snyder, impromptu dugout meetings or postgame (and occasionally day-after) reviews.

Rortvedt said it’s all part of the gig.

“It’s just kind of, like, the responsibility of being a catcher, being able to take ownership in your position, your job,” he said.

“Our pitching staff is a direct reflection of us. If we’re not doing a good job, then they’re not doing a good job. If they’re not doing a good job, we’re not doing a good job.”

One way the catchers do that is by putting in time and being present.

Though Rortvedt started Sunday, Jackson, who has struggled immensely at the plate, also was in the game-planning session with Snyder, sharing thoughts on how Aaron Civale could best attack Blue Jays hitters.

“Obviously, things can definitely kind of wrap around you a little bit when they’re not going as planned (offensively),” Jackson said. “But at the same time, being able to put that aside and realize that you’ve got another job you’ve got to take care of and you’ve got to be the best at that. … And that’s my main focus.”

On Jackson’s start days, Rortvedt often will go out for the early afternoon bullpen sessions, catching pitchers he hasn’t had much time with or listening in on what they’re working on with specific pitches or adjustments. He also has kept a journal on opposing hitters and uses that for pregame reference.

“Personally, I find a lot more ease with doing more, being on the same page with them,” Rortvedt said. “I think it’s worth it kind of going and working with the pitchers, still constantly trying to gain their trust, and then just being on the same page with them all the time. So, it just makes going into the game a lot easier.”

Cash also has noted an increased confidence to make adjustments on the fly, which is a product of the extended communication and enhanced comfort between pitchers and catchers.

“There’s a lot of trust both ways,” he said. “They understand how to follow a game plan. And I think they’ve shown the ability at times to, if they have to, adjust off the game plan. They’re not waiting an inning to do it when they feel the need. They’ve shown the confidence and ability to do it.”

The Rays spent the winter and spring touting Rene Pinto as their primary catcher, with Jackson the likely reserve, and no need to upgrade. Those plans changed twice.

First with the chance to get Rortvedt, 26, from the Yankees for relative low cost (minor-league outfielder Shane Sasaki) in a three-way deal that also included Miami. Then in deciding to send down Pinto (.214 average, .720 OPS, 4.40 ERA for pitchers) in exchange for Jackson, who was hitting well at Durham (.282 average, .960 OPS).

That Jackson isn’t hitting in the majors (1-for-24, with 16 strikeouts, for an .042 average and .160 OPS though Monday) and Rortvedt has cooled (6-for-38 over his last 16 games; .277 average, .719 OPS overall) hasn’t seemed to dim the enthusiasm the bosses have for their primary assignment — engaging with, and getting the most from, the pitchers.

“They’ve been fantastic,” Snyder said. “They’ve been all ears, open to just our philosophies and buying into some of the things that we brought to them. They’ve done a great job optimizing each pitcher that’s on the mound.”

Plus, catching coach Tomas Francisco said, they do so with enthusiasm and assertiveness.

“That’s part of it, bringing the energy,” he said. “Anytime you can bring that energy behind the plate, it helps the pitchers and it helps the teams.”

The pitchers offered several examples.

Second-year starter Taj Bradley cited the catchers’ creativity with unpredictable pitch selection and between-innings discussions about it, “stuff I never really did before.” Reliever Jason Adam lauded their leadership, how “they’re motivating you, they’re encouraging you, they’re giving you that, ‘Hey, let’s go, we got this.’” Starter Zack Littell noted Rortvedt and Jackson being “extremely receptive” to making requested adjustments, such as in their set-ups behind the plate.

When reliever Shawn Armstrong had a rough eighth inning May 12 that foiled a comeback against the Yankees, he and Rortvedt sat and talked the next day for 30 minutes, going over video and discussing specific sequences.

Two days later, Armstrong was surprised at location Jackson chose for some sliders. But he followed along, at Jackson’s fist-pumping encouragement, and struck out the side. Jackson explained later his reason for setting the hitters up that way.

“I can’t say enough about them, work ethic and everything,” Armstrong said. “It’s pretty cool that they take the initiative. And that they care.”

• • •

