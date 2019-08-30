Ben Roethlisberger won’t continue his weekly radio show

The Ben Roethlisberger radio show is no more.

A source with knowledge of the situation tells PFT that the Steelers quarterback will not continue his weekly radio show on 93.7 The Fan in Pittsburgh.

The Tuesday morning staple had become appointment listening, thanks to Roethlisberger’s habit of saying things that generated headlines, especially when publicly criticizing teammates. In one specific episode last season, Roethlisberger criticized former teammate Antonio Brown for running a pass route incorrectly. That criticism, as Roethlisberger has since admitted, ruined the relationship between Roethlisberger and Brown.

Even though Roethlisberger won’t continue a weekly radio show, he hopes to call the team’s flagship station — WDVE — on a regular basis.