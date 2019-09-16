Ben Roethlisberger vows to come back stronger next season

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s season ended today with the determination that he needs elbow surgery, but he believes his career has a bright future.

Roethlisberger released a statement today saying he believes he can play, and play better than ever, until his contract expires after the 2021 season.

“I’ve been informed that I need season ending surgery on my elbow to continue playing football at the level I expect,” Roethlisberger said. “This is shocking and heartbreaking for me, to miss this much of a season and feel like I am letting down so many people. I can only trust God’s plan, but I am completely determined to battle through this challenge and come back stronger than ever next season. The Steelers committed three years to me this offseason and I fully intend to honor my contract and reward them with championship level play. I will do all I can to support Mason and the team this season to help win games. I love this game, my teammates, the Steelers organization and fans, and I feel in my heart I have a lot left to give.”

Roethlisberger has mused at times about retiring soon, but this statement makes clear that he doesn’t intend to walk away just yet. He thinks he has unfinished business, and wants to handle that business next season.