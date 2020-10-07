The Steelers were well into their preparations for their Week Four game against the Titans when the game was rescheduled to Week Seven due to a rising number of positive COVID-19 tests in the Tennessee organization.

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said last week that “we do not care” about any difficulties associated with that change, but the team’s quarterback shared a somewhat different view when he spoke to reporters on Wednesday. Ben Roethlisberger said that the team “got the short end of the stick” with their bye week moving from Week Eight to the truncated one they got last week.

“It’s tough, especially for someone like myself who was just starting to get back into the flow of things,” Roethlisberger said, via Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com. “It’s not easy, but you’ve got to adjust. You’ve got to adapt and do the best you can.”

Roethlisberger said he hopes he “didn’t take too many steps backwards” as a result of the unplanned break. He was 73-of-109 for 777 yards, seven touchdowns and an interception while winning all three of his first three games back from last year’s right elbow injury.

Ben Roethlisberger on unexpected bye: Tough, but you have to adjust originally appeared on Pro Football Talk