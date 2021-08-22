Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said this week that it was prudent for him to get as much preseason work as he could because he’s still getting comfortable in the offense that offensive coordinator Matt Canada installed this offseason.

Roethlisberger got the start against the Lions on Saturday night and he looked right at home in Canada’s scheme. He threw two touchdown passes to second-round tight end Pat Friermuth in the first quarter and went 8-of-10 for 137 yards in two series of work.

Friermuth wasn’t the only rookie to make plays for the Steelers. First-round running back Najee Harris took a Roethlisberger pass for a 46-yard gain to set up the first touchdown of the night.

Diontae Johnson also had a 43-yard catch as the Steelers found plenty of success through the air before Roethlisberger headed to the bench. We’ll see if the Steelers feel it’s prudent to have him play more next week or if they saw enough to feel their quarterback is ready for the regular season.

Ben Roethlisberger throws two TDs in first outing in new offense originally appeared on Pro Football Talk