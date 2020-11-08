Ben Roethlisberger throws TD, goes back to locker room with knee injury, misses key series before half

Ben Roethlisberger and the Pittsburgh Steelers probably figured it was safe to head into the locker room to get the quarterback’s knee injury looked at before the half.

Then the Steelers got the ball back right before halftime and Roethlisberger was not available.

Mason Rudolph got a chance to run a few plays before the half. Roethlisberger limped to the locker room with a knee injury with less than two minutes to go before halftime against the Dallas Cowboys. Roethlisberger suffered the injury when two Cowboys defenders hit him. He grabbed his left knee in pain but stayed in the game and threw a touchdown to James Washington. Roethlisberger went right to the locker room after that play.

Roethlisberger was probably barely back in the locker room when the Steelers’ defense made a big play. Cornerback Cam Sutton forced a fumble by receiver CeeDee Lamb and the Steelers recovered. Rudolph had to come in for the series before the half. He completed a couple of passes for 3 yards and Chris Boswell came on for a long field-goal attempt and hit it to cut Dallas’ lead to 13-9.

The Steelers fell behind 13-0 to the Cowboys, and every possession was important after that. But the bigger concern was Roethlisberger and his knee.

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger (7) injured his knee against the Cowboys. (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins) More

More from Yahoo Sports: