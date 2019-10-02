Ben Roethlisberger thought Mason Rudolph was awesome on Monday night

Ben Roethlisberger had a sideline view of the first Steelers win on the 2019 season and that left him able to offer a review of Mason Rudolph‘s second start at quarterback.

Rudolph was 24-of-28 for 229 yards and two touchdowns in a 27-3 win over the Bengals on Monday night, which Roethlisberger said he thought was an “awesome” outing for the second-year player.

“He did everything they asked him to do,” Roethlisberger said, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “He made plays. He made big plays when we needed him to. He took a check-down when we needed him to. He threw deep when we needed him to. He even lined up at wide receiver [in the Wildcat] when we needed him to. He did a lot more than just manage the game.”

Roethlisberger said he told Rudolph that he’s there to help “as much or as little as you want” over the rest of the season. The easy advice would be to tell Rudolph to keep doing exactly what he did against Cincinnati, but stiffer competition in the weeks to come will make that easier said than done.