Ben Roethlisberger: Some things we can grow on from Chargers loss

The Steelers lost to the Chargers after giving up a touchdown last Sunday night, but the final quarter of the game wasn’t a total loss for the team.

They put up 27 points in the final 15 minutes to erase a 14-point deficit and set up a wild finish to the game. On Wednesday, Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger said he would have preferred to get a win but he’ll take the positive signs he saw from the offense as the game came down to the wire.

“We finally were able to put some points on the board,” Roethlisberger said, via Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “There are some encouraging things to be found from that game. Unfortunately, you don’t win. I think we would take the win and a crappy offense over a great offense and not win. But there are some things we can grow on.”

The Steelers won four straight before tying the Lions and losing to the Chargers. Roethlisberger said losing a game “doesn’t mean that you’re still not trending in the right direction” and that he believes that’s still the case for the Steelers. Proving it against the Bengals this weekend would be a boost to playoff hopes in Pittsburgh.

