Ben Roethlisberger has surgery, expects to be ready for 2020 season

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger had surgery on his injured right elbow today.

As always, the surgery was termed successful, and Roethlisberger is expected to make a complete recovery, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Once Ben returns to Pittsburgh, he immediately will begin working with the Steelers’ medical staff on his rehabilitation, and he is expected to make a full recovery and return to the field for the 2020 NFL season,” the Steelers said in a statement.

The performance of Mason Rudolph in yesterday’s loss to the 49ers didn’t do much to inspire confidence that the Steelers can have a good season in Roethlisberger’s absence. He’s likely to return in 2020 to a team trying to pick up the pieces, and hoping Roethlisberger can put the pieces of a contender back together.