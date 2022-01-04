This Ben Roethlisberger stat puts Tom Brady's longevity into perspective

This Big Ben stat puts Tom Brady's longevity into perspective originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Ben Roethlisberger got a proper sendoff Monday night at Heinz Field.

In what very likely was his final home game with the Steelers, Roethlisberger helped guide Pittsburgh to a 26-14 win over the AFC North rival Cleveland Browns. While Roethlisberger hasn't confirmed he'll retire after the 2021 season, his actions after Monday night's victory certainly suggest his NFL ride is about to end.

The 39-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable NFL career, with two Super Bowl titles and zero losing seasons with Pittsburgh since entering the NFL in 2004. He also made history Monday night with his 98th career victory at Heinz Field, tied with Brett Favre for third-most ever by a quarterback at a single venue.

Guess who's first on that list?

For all of Roethlisberger's accomplishments, former New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady still has 37 more wins at Gillette Stadium -- more than two full seasons' worth -- than Big Ben has at Heinz Field. Brady picked up his 135th victory at Gillette this past October when his Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated his former team.

Roethlisberger is also looking up at Brady for another record: most wins by a QB against a single opponent. Brady has beaten the Bills a whopping 33 times in his career -- 32 with the Patriots in the AFC East and one with the Bucs this season.

Roethlisberger will retire as one of the most successful and longest-tenured QBs in NFL history. But Brady simply is in a different stratosphere: He entered the NFL four years before his former Steelers rival and is still winning Super Bowl titles -- and potentially NFL MVP awards -- as Roethlisberger prepares for retirement.

Oh, and in case you're wondering: Brady is 9-3 all-time against Roethlisberger, including playoffs.