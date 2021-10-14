Ben Roethlisberger sits out Wednesday’s practice

Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger didn’t practice Wednesday. He is nursing hip and pectoral injuries.

It’s the same injuries he had last week when he sat out Wednesday’s session before returning to full practices Thursday and Friday. Roethlisberger briefly was shaken up in Sunday’s game but didn’t miss a snap, playing all 65 plays.

Receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster (shoulder) is out for the season but remains on the roster for now. He is the only player, other than Roethlisberger, whom the Steelers listed as out of practice with an injury.

Receiver Chase Claypool (hamstring), receiver James Washington (groin), defensive tackle Carlos Davis (knee) and defensive tackle Cameron Heyward (neck) were limited.

Linebacker Devin Bush, who injured his groin against the Broncos, was a full participant on Wednesday.

