Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger‘s day has taken a turn for the worse after a 50-yard touchdown pass on the team’s first possession.

Roethlisberger turned the ball over on a strip sack by Broncos linebacker Malik Reed in the first quarter and it looked for a moment like he might be leaving the game.

Roethlisberger was favoring his right arm as he walked off the field after the lost fumble, but he returned to action once the Steelers got the ball back.

Broncos linebacker Alexander Johnson recovered the fumble on the Steelers’ 29-yard-line. Two Javonte Williams runs lost two yards and a pass to the rookie on third down didn’t gain enough for a first down, so Brandon McManus came on for a field goal that cut Pittsburgh’s lead to 7-3.

Ben Roethlisberger shaken up on strip sack, remains in game originally appeared on Pro Football Talk